Demon Slayer season 2 episode 9: The boys enter Yoshiwara district in search of Uzui’s wives

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 9 is here and we finally get a proper look at the Yoshiwara pleasure district. The animation is, needless to say, phenomenal, as is the background soundtrack for this arc. Episode 9 wastes almost no time on exposition and dives straight in, adding to the context and the mysteries surrounding the place as the episode goes on.

The episode also recreates the ambiance of a Taisho-era pleasure district vividly, subtly highlighting the social issues and the backgrounds of the women there as well. So without further delay, let’s take a better look at the latest Demon Slayer episode.

Exploring the highlights of Demon Slayer season 2 episode 9

Uzui takes Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to Yoshiwara

Episode 9, titled “Infiltrating the Entertainment District”, begins where the previous episode stops. Uzui declares that they are going to Yoshiwara, with Tanjiro and Inosuke being less exposed to the urban society and places, and Zenitsu trying to explain what kind of a place Yoshiwara was.

Then Uzui begins one of his ridiculous self-promotions, calling himself the god of festivals, and these are one of those rare moments where Zenitsu is the voice of reason, keeping up a steady stream of sarcastic deadpan humor aimed at the Sound Hashira.

As they enter the Yoshiwara district, the three boys remark at how bright the place is despite it being nighttime, and Uzui explains how this makes it an ideal place for demons to hide and mingle with humans while hunting them. The Sound Hashira, along with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, make their way to an inn marked with the Wisteria monogram, signifying a place where members of the Demon Slayer Corps were always welcome.

Infiltration

Uzui explains that his three wives - Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru - were kunoichi he had sent to infiltrate the brothels and collect intel after failing to find any traces, after disguising himself as a patron.

However, he had lost contact with all three of them and now required Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to disguise themselves as girls and enter the three brothels Uzui had narrowed it down to before he lost contact with them. Namely the Tokito House, Kyogoku House, and the Ogimoto House.

Despite his airheadedness, Uzui works efficiently, dressing the three young demon slayers up as girls and getting them hired into said houses with his charm and persuasiveness, and with Zenitsu unveiling a unique talent to play the shamisen. Uzui displays his serious side after that as he observes the entertainment district, musing over his suspicion of finding an Upper Kizuki demon hiding there.

The whereabouts of Uzui’s wives

The last part of Demon Slayer season 2 episode 9 focuses on Tanjiro and Inosuke settling into their roles in their respective courtesan houses as they keep an ear out for rumors and intel on Uzui’s wives, with Tanjiro making the first breakthrough. Overhearing the young attendants of the top courtesan of the Tokito House talking about Suma, he pretends to be her younger sister, and learns that Suma had apparently deserted the brothel.

Meanwhile, Inosuke stumbles upon more suspicious circumstances, eavesdropping on a conversation about Makio, who was currently living in the establishment. He makes his way towards Makio’s room. Unbeknown to him, the Upper Kizuki demon Daki was, right then, interrogating a bound and gagged Makio about the recipient of her letters in her room.

Ending Theme of Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc

The episode also unveils the ending theme of the arc, featuring Aimer’s Asa ga kuru. Beginning with an eerie depiction of the entertainment district with flashing silhouettes of a woman behind the screen doors, the ending transitions into streams of colorful obi sashes fluttering all over the place.

The next shots show the sleeping faces of our main cast for this arc, followed by another quick monochrome memory of Uzui’s past and settling into Uzui standing before Ubuyashiki Kagaya. It ends with Uzui looking over Yoshiwara at dawn and Tanjiro picking up an obi sash as more such sashes flutter into the sky.

Preview to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10

The preview shows the three young demon slayers dressed up as girls, with Tanjiro announcing the Taisho-era secret of the week, which is Zenitsu’s interest and skill in playing the shamisen. The title of the next episode is revealed to be “What Are You?”

Also Read Article Continues below

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10 will air on December 19, 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi