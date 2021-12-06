Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’: Opening theme breakdown, foreshadowing, and Easter eggs

Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening might have stolen the show in the first episode, “Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui”. Fans have been left stunned by the intricacies and quality of the animation from Ufotable, and the incredible opening theme is "Zankyō Sanka" or "Song of Reverberation," performed by Aimer.

Here is the breakdown, easter eggs, and foreshadowing from the Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening theme.

Easter eggs and more in Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening

The Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening begins with close-up shots of three women, who are then seen positioned around the Sound Hashira, Uzui Tengen. These three women are Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru, the three kunoichi wives of Uzui.

Then there are shots of Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the kamado siblings. Uzui is seen once more, this time standing at various points of the Yoshiwara Entertainment District of Tokyo, where this arc is set. Uzui is seen standing alone on a rooftop, silhouetted against a sky full of fireworks.

Uzui and Tanjirou (Image via Ufotable)

Uzui and Tanjirou’s faces are set side by side, in a similar fashion to Tanjirou and Rengoku in the opening to the Mugen Train arc, indicating Uzui’s takeover of Tanjirou’s mentor role from Rengoku.

The Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening then moves on to the title card.

Demon Slayer's ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening then shows shots of Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke in the streets of the Yoshiwara district, which establishes the setting, before Uzui is seen leaping across rooftops, and then coming to a halt. This gives a glimpse of Uzui’s shinobi background, which is explored later in the opening.

Koinatsu Oiran (Image via Ufotable)

We then see snapshots of Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke infiltrating the three main houses in disguise as Sumiko, Zeniko, and Inoko, respectively. The highest-ranking Oiran, Koinatsu, is seen watching over Tanjirou kindly, while Inosuke is seen spying over someone.

Uzui's past (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening then shows a scene of a younger Uzui standing over a litany of dead bodies, before cutting to a close-up of Uzui crying. The monochromatic color pallet clearly indicates that these are from Uzui’s flashback, and has to do with his gruesome experiences in his Ninja village before he got out with his wives.

Muzan in a mysterious setting (Image via Ufotable)

The ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening cuts to a shot of Muzan, who is sitting on a trunk similar to those found in the rooms of the prostitutes, and as the opening switches to Daki, the Upper Moon demon who is residing in the Yoshiwara district, it seems like they are in the same room.

However, the traditional Japanese wooden wall behind Muzan is uncannily like the Infinite Castle, where Muzan meets with his Upper Moons, foreshadowing one such meeting at the end of this arc.

Inosuke is featured prominently in the opening (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening then cuts to Daki smiling in a sinister way, before her signature sashes unfurl from behind her, indicating her blood demon art.

Tanjirou is seen rushing through the street, joined by Zenitsu in his sleep mode. Inosuke is seen running on the roofs, like Uzui, with his mask in hand which he wears mid-run, and is joined by his two friends. Inosuke is featured prominently in this opening, because Uzui functions more of a role model to him than the other two, considering they both use two Nichirin blades, and Beast Breathing is derived from Sound Breathing.

Uzui and the trio rush towards Daki’s sashes in Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening, and are seen fighting her. Nezuko is standing on a rooftop, her head down as glowing vines descend on her. This is a clear foreshadowing of Nezuko’s future troubles with her demon blood, the development of her blood demon art, and her transformation into her demon form.

The three boys then slash through Daki’s sashes using their breathing styles before Uzui is seen evading them from what looks like blood rushing towards him. A mysterious figure moves through the night air, and descends to fight Uzui. This figure is called Gyuutarou, a significant figure in the series. The blood is demon blood, indicating the three blood demon arts seen in the arc, but also the poison that features heavily in the later part of the arc.

Gyuutarou (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjirou and Uzui are then seen fighting together, foreshadowing their fight against Upper Moon Six in the climax of Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’. This is followed by a shot of Tanjirou and Nezuko's mother, who is instrumental in retaining Nezuko’s sanity, but also signifies the bond between the siblings.

Uzui is seen crouching in front of a tomb, which probably belongs to Rengoku Kyojuro, whom Uzui held in high respect and whom he remembers in the middle of his climactic fight in this arc.

Uzui in front of a grave in the Entertainment District arc (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening then goes back to the earlier scene of the fireworks, but Uzui is now joined by his wives and the four protagonists. After a wholesome scene on the roof with our four protagonists, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Tanjirou are framed using their breathing styles, with Daki’s sashes forming a kaleidoscope in the background reflecting the three main houses.

Tanjirou's Hinokami Kagura (Image via Ufotable)

In the last shot of Demon Slayer Season 2 ‘Entertainment District arc’ opening, Tanjirou uses his Hinokami Kagura, which will be the pivotal point of the arc.

