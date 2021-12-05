Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc': Release date and time for all regions

Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’ is one of the most anticipated anime releases this December. The first seven episodes of Demon Slayer Season 2 were the episodic breakdown of the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Episode eight of Demon Slayer Season 2, the first episode of the Entertainment District arc brings in fresh content on December 5. So where can Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’ be watched?

Release date and time for Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc'

Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’ is set to premiere with an hour-long episode on December 5 available for online streaming. The first episode of the arc can be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation for Premium subscribers, and on Hulu (with a 14-day free trial) at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

British Time: 3:45 PM

European Time: 4:45 PM

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Philippine Time: 11:45 PM

Australia Time: 2:15 AM (December 6th)

However, this is the release date and time for premium subscribers only. For others, the first episode’s release time will remain the same, but the release date will be December 12th, 13th for some regions, on the following week. Netflix has yet to announce any release date for Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’, despite simulcasting the first 7 episodes of the season.

The first episode of the 'Entertainment District arc’ is the eighth episode of Demon Slayer Season 2, and the 34th episode of the anime overall. The episode is titled 'Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui’, and will probably cover the appearance of Uzui in Shinobu Kocho’s mansion, and his subsequent meeting with Tanjirou Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira.

Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’ is set to cover chapters 70-99 of the Demon Slayer Manga, succeeding the Mugen Train arc and preceding the Swordsmith Village arc. Demon Slayer Season 2 'Entertainment District arc’ is set in the Yoshiwara District of Tokyo, and chronicles Tanjirou and Nezuko’s adventures with the Sound Hashira and the Upper Moon demon, Daki. However, no proper summary of the first episode has been given yet.

Edited by Danyal Arabi