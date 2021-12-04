Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc: The countdown has begun

With just two more days to go until the second part of Demon Slayer season 2 begins airing, updates are coming in hard and fast. With the final official teaser for the Entertainment District arc already out on 1 December 2021, the countdown is on. So, here is everything you need to know about the latest arc.
Everything we know about Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc
About the Demon Slayer anime
The Demon Slayer series follows Kamado Tanjiro as he returns home one day to find his family brutally murdered and his sister Nezuko turned into a demon. This heinous fate was doled upon them by the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan.
Determined to save his sister and turn her back into a human, Tanjiro embarks on a quest to become a demon slayer and hunt down Muzan, both to find a cure for Nezuko and to annihilate him once and for all.
The second season of the anime shows Tanjiro, Nezuko and his two friends, Zenitsu and Inozuke, continue their journey after the devastating loss of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku Kyojuro, after his battle against Upper Kizuki member, Akaza.
The Entertainment District arc is the eighth arc of the Demon Slayer series. The series moves into the Yoshiwara district of Taisho-era Edo (present day Tokyo), with Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui in search of his wives who had gone missing while investigating the rumors of a demon around the area.
The teaser promises more of Tanjiro's Sun-Breathing technique, with Nezuko using her Blood Demon Art as they face off against one of the Upper Kizuki, a female demon named Daki, who usually appears dressed as a geisha.
Animation
Created by ufotable, the art style and animation of Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc promises to be as dynamic and vivid as the first season and the Mugen Train arc. The 3D-esque animation complements the fluidity of the various styles of sword movement, which is a staple and characteristic of every important demon slayer in the series.
Release date, schedule, and streaming sites
Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc is scheduled to begin airing on a weekly basis from 5 December 2021 onwards, on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The anime will also be available worldwide on Netflix, although possibly at a later date, since a schedule for the series has not been announced by the streaming platform.
The timing for the episode premiere for Japanese viewers is 11.15pm. The season will probably follow the same timings for weekly episode releases.
This arc will span 11 episodes, opening with Zankyosanka by Aimer, and ending with another theme by the artist, titled Asa ga kuru. The first episode will run for one hour instead of the usual 23 minutes.