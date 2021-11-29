Demon Slayer 'Entertainment District arc' new preview is breaking the internet

Demon Slayer season 2 received a new, final trailer for the season’s Entertainment District and fans on Twitter are going crazy over it. Although only a minute in length, the trailer has clearly accomplished its goal of getting fans excited about the new Demon Slayer anime material.

Demon Slayer season 2 thus far aired a recap of the Mugen Train arc, an unfortunate decision which thankfully ended this past Sunday. Fans have long anticipated the Entertainment District arc, as evident by community reaction on Twitter. Thankfully the wait is over, and the new Demon Slayer season 2 material is finally here.

Demon Slayer fans praise the Mugen Train recap, show anticipation for the Entertainment District arc

Release information

Anime Senpai @senpaisauces Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Trailer Released! Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Trailer Released! https://t.co/3kusjp7smJ

The Demon Slayer season 2 Entertainment District arc is set to premiere with an hour-long episode in Japan on December 5, 2021. Streaming services, Funimation and Crunchyroll, should have the episode available shortly after the Japanese release.

While the Netflix Singapore Instagram account has advertised their airing of the episode on December 6, it’s unclear if it would be accessible to US subscribers too.

Fan reactions to Entertainment arc of Demon Slayer Season 2

Regardless, fans around the world are going crazy on Twitter. While some are celebrating the recap arc of Mugen Train in the process, the vast majority are looking ahead to the Entertainment District arc.

It’s hard to blame either type of fan for their current attitudes towards the season. On one hand, the Mugen Train arc is one of Demon Slayer’s best. However, fans are understandably disappointed in having to sit through the recap arc while hoping for new material from Demon Slayer season 2.

And yet, the Entertainment District arc seems poised to impress and entertain fans everywhere. Manga readers are citing some great adaptation choices visible in the new trailer alone, whereas anime-only fans are wowed by the scenes shown in the trailer.

bex ♡ DIO-CHAN💕 @jxestars DEMON SLAYER S2 TRAILER AS WELL I TRUELY WON TODAY DEMON SLAYER S2 TRAILER AS WELL I TRUELY WON TODAY https://t.co/VwTFkMcRB1

Karan Rawat @karanca09

keeps getting better & better. Its art, animation, music, emotions, just beautiful ❣❣ Up next "Entertainment District Arc" let's go!! "Set your heart ablaze. Go beyond your limits. I am the Flame Hashira, Rengoku Kyojuro!" 🔥🔥🥺🥺 #DemonSlayer keeps getting better & better. Its art, animation, music, emotions, just beautiful ❣❣ Up next "Entertainment District Arc" let's go!! #kimetsunoyaiba "Set your heart ablaze. Go beyond your limits. I am the Flame Hashira, Rengoku Kyojuro!" 🔥🔥🥺🥺#DemonSlayer keeps getting better & better. Its art, animation, music, emotions, just beautiful ❣❣ Up next "Entertainment District Arc" let's go!! #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/dQAVMBUuty

Senpai @Anime___Senpai hmm so, the Muger train arc finished..

now i'm waiting for the Entertainment district arc(Demon slayer season2 part2) so its going to air from 5th December............ i can't wait for it. hmm so, the Muger train arc finished..now i'm waiting for the Entertainment district arc(Demon slayer season2 part2) so its going to air from 5th December............ i can't wait for it. https://t.co/mQuNJWXwOI

In summation

Regardless of how they felt about the Mugen Train recap arc, it seems every Demon Slayer fan is excited for the start of the Entertainment District arc. The new trailer has stoked the hype fans have built up over the Mugen Train recap arc, and the fanbase is ready to explode.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan