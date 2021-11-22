Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and time, spoilers, what to expect, and more

Demon Slayer is a popular manga series illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It also received an anime adaptation, so its popularity grew exponentially. Fans are watching the Mugen Train Arc, where Enmu has fused with a train and holds over 200 people hostage.

The series is heading towards the conclusion of the Mugen Train Arc and has released six episodes so far.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Release date, time, and where to watch

The Mugen Train arc is nearing completion, and Episode 7 will be released on November 28. The release time for various regions are:

11.30 pm Japan Standard Time

8.00 pm Indian Standard Time

8.30 am Central Standard Time

Midnight Pacific Daylight Time

The upcoming episode of Demon Slayer will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 recap

In this episode of Demon Slayer, fans witness the end of Enmu’s terror, and the passengers are saved. Tanjiro is hurt quite badly, and he’s fatigued, owing to the Hinokami Kagura breathing style.

The second half of the episode is one of the most anticipated fights in this arc as the fire Hashira, Rengoku, goes up against Akaza, a demon from the upper rank.

Akaza continues to offer Rengoku the chance to become a demon to improve his skills. Rengoku refuses his offer and is trying his best to keep up with the monster. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this battle as both these combatants are ridiculously powerful.

Demon Slayer Episode 7 spoilers

This section of the article contains major spoilers from the Mugen Train Arc. The upcoming episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 will most likely conclude the battle between Rengoku and Akaza.

It seems like Rengoku is about to lose against the demon. The fire Hashira has one goal: to protect his comrades even if it costs his own life. He switches to the Fire Breathing Esoteric Art Ninth form: Rengoku and lunges towards Akaza.

Rengoku remembers his past when his mother was on the verge of death. She believed that he was born to save the weaker ones from the strong.

She told him that she felt blessed to give birth to a son like him, and those were her last words to him as she passed away while embracing him. His mother’s kind words kindled a burning fire within his heart and made him the person he is.

Akaza is hurt and escapes, while Rengoku is fatally wounded, and this heartbreaking death breaks Tanjiro and Innosuke.

