Demon Slayer: Will Tanjiro become a demon?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly become one of the most popular anime and manga series of this decade. The series centers around Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is killed in a demon attack, turning his eldest sister, Nezuko, into a demon.

To return his sister to human form and avenge his family’s death, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps.

As the series draws to a close, many have speculated that Tanjiro might not make it to the end. The most recent installment of the Demon Slayer manga is already exploring one possible outcome for the hero. As the end nears, fans brace themselves as they wait to learn the fate of the protagonist.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Demon Slayer: The Sunrise Countdown arc

The “Sunrise Countdown arc” of Demon Slayer has proven to be an exceptional addition to the franchise. Nezuko can become human again, thanks to the medicine created by demon doctor Tamayo.

An epic final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji, ensues.

ryan ♡︎ @AyanoKenshin Sunrise Countdown - Amazing final arc to the series. I loved how Tanjiro got turned into what he hated most, a demon. The many deaths hurt, but they were necessary for the story. Seeing Tanjiro and Nezuko's relationship was great, especially how she was the only reason he woke up Sunrise Countdown - Amazing final arc to the series. I loved how Tanjiro got turned into what he hated most, a demon. The many deaths hurt, but they were necessary for the story. Seeing Tanjiro and Nezuko's relationship was great, especially how she was the only reason he woke up https://t.co/HsCa30nA9R

Tanjiro and the other demon slayers successfully kept Muzan at arm’s length in the sunlight. It appears as if he is finally defeated as his body deteriorates. Refusing to go down without a fight, Muzan used the last trick in his arsenal: turning Tanjiro into a demon.

Tanjiro’s transformation to a demon

Nezuko arrives just in time to see her brother transform. Tanjiro’s mutated eye and arm heal as he starts attacking his former brothers in arms, the Demon Slayers. The already depleted and injured Demon Slayer force tries to keep Tanjiro’s rampage under control. All the while trying to process the massive change occurring.

While Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko plead with the human side of Tanjiro not to give in, Giyuu Tomioka begrudgingly contemplates whether or not he’ll have to end his friend’s life. Giyuu then notices that Tanjiro has had many opportunities to kill Nezuko, but he doesn’t. This small thing showed that Tanjiro’s human side is fighting back, giving his friends a glimmer of hope.

With the help of fellow Demon Slayer, Kanao Tauyuri, and her “Flower Breathing Final Form: Equinoctial Vermilion Eye,” they can save Tanjiro once they can give him the same medicine that cured Nezuko.

What exactly is Tajiro’s fate in Demon Slayer? Will he become a demon?

Tanjiro is in an immensely difficult position with a minuscule amount of control over his actions. His transformation into a demon would be a somber end to the hero’s journey. Regardless, that arc fits into the series’ running theme of tragedy.

VIZ @VIZMedia



Read Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 2: Tanjiro's path to become a Demon Slayer leads him to investigate a nearby town.Read Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 2: buff.ly/2x2uKXK Tanjiro's path to become a Demon Slayer leads him to investigate a nearby town.Read Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 2: buff.ly/2x2uKXK https://t.co/09r0q0Lakj

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tanjiro’s death would not come as a complete shock to the Demon Slayer fanbase. However, the prospect of becoming a demon and killing all the ones he cares about is a far bleaker fate. Knowing the hero, if Tanjiro had a choice, he would choose death. The mere premise of his friends dying at his own hands would be too much for him to endure.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar