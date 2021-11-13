Demon Slayer: Is the Mugen Train arc a necessary watch?

With the release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, many have wondered whether or not it is redundant to have a Mugen Train arc in the anime. Whether the quality of this arc is superior to others in the Demon Slayer anime series is open to interpretation.

Both the original anime and film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train are adapted from Gotouge’s Demon Slayer manga. With this in mind, it does indeed appear redundant to reanimate the arc for the former.

Is the Mugen Train arc so important that it must be reanimated for anime-only fans of Demon Slayer?

Why is the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc necessary?

The number one argument for reanimating the Mugen Train arc in the Demon Slayer anime series largely has to do with approachability. While the film adaptation of Mugen Train broke box office records worldwide, it was released in the middle of the pandemic before arriving on Funimation.

This made it unattainable for fans who were unwilling to venture into the theater or pay for a Funimation premium account.

The Mugen Train film also moves at exceptional speeds to incorporate 17 manga chapters into 117 minutes of screentime. Because of its pace, world-building elements were a rarity.

One facet the movie doesn't explore in-depth is the Breathing techniques. As the main power system of the Demon Slayer Corps, anime-only fans should have the chance to hear the explanation provided to Tanjiro.

One major thing fans would love is the amount of screen time Nezuko is given in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc. This arc gives her the chance to shine alongside her brother.

Both the movie and manga downplay Nezuko’s impact during the Mugen Train arc. Hopefully, the anime adaption sheds some light on Demon Slayer fans’ favorite demon.

Why the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc might be unnecessary

The Demon Slayer manga is one of the most popular to date. Coupled with the fact that the Mugen Train movie had one of the best box office primaries of all time. Therefore, it’s safe to assume most Demon Slayer fans have seen or read the arc.

Generally, the film adaptation is faithful to Gotouge’s Demon Slayer manga. This makes the anime version redundant in some regard.

Another reason Demon Slayer fans may not want to rewatch the Mugen Train arc is that it can be emotionally taxing. The death of the Kamado family is a tragedy engrained in the minds of all dedicated Demon Slayer fans. The Mugen Train arc forces not only Tanjiro, but also dedicated fans to relive that pain multiple times.

Final thoughts

At first glance, the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc seems to be a waste. Its rehashed adaptation of a painful narrative seems gratuitous and unnecessary. Coupled with that, fans wouldn't want to revisit those enervating instances of Tanjiro's dejected past.

However, the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc is worth the watch for Rengoku alone. In fact, the film did not animate the last few chapters of this arc. This includes Tanjiro inheriting Rengoku’s handguard to symbolize the passing of his flame spirit.

This moment will hopefully be added to the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc in the anime series. With all said and done, giving Rengoku more screentime in and of itself was a necessary act.

