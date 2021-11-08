Where to watch Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4?

Demon Slayer season 2 is airing and fans are going wild.

The Mugen Train movie of the series achieved notoriety regarding the huge delay in its worldwide release in 2020. Now, the first seven episodes of season 2 are set to depict the events of the movie and that too in greater detail with extra scenes that didn't appear in the movie.

With episode 4 of Demon Slayer season 2 having aired on November 7, 2021, it is time to brush up on where to watch Demon Slayer season 2 online.

1) Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer season 2 is currently airing on Crunchyroll worldwide. The anime is available in the original Japanese dub as well in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French dub.

Watch Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4 on Crunchyroll here.

2) Netflix

Netflix has pulled through and fans heave a sigh of relief seeing the popular streaming platform keep up with the global release of latest episodes of the series. As of yet, Netflix has released all four episodes of season 2 of the series, as well as all 26 episodes of season 1.

Watch Demon Slayer season 2 on Netflix here.

3) Funimation

Demon Slayer fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand can also stream the series on Funimation. Funimation offers English dubs along with the original Japanese dub.

Watch season 2 Mugen Train recap arc on Funimation here.

Funimation is also available in select countries in Asia and Africa.

4) Hulu

Also for fans in the United States, Puerto Rico and certain regions in Japan, Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4 can be streamed on Hulu.

The entire Demon Slayer series can be streamed on Hulu right here.

Demon Slayer season 2 promises two arcs of the story, following the end of the Functional Recovery Training arc at the end of season 1 as Tanjiro and his friends set off to assist Flame Hashira Rengoku kill a demon haunting passengers on a special train. The first seven episodes are an extended recap of the Mugen Train movie, with the Entertainment District Arc to follow from episode 8 of season 2.

