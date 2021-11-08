×
Create
Notifications

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4?

Demon Slayer Mugen Train Arc (Image via Twitter)
Demon Slayer Mugen Train Arc (Image via Twitter)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 08, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Feature

Demon Slayer season 2 is airing and fans are going wild.

The Mugen Train movie of the series achieved notoriety regarding the huge delay in its worldwide release in 2020. Now, the first seven episodes of season 2 are set to depict the events of the movie and that too in greater detail with extra scenes that didn't appear in the movie.

No real new scenes this episode but still watch it if i was you just to feel the demon slayer vibes Ep4 DemonSlayer Mugen Train Arc#DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba #MugenResshahen#DemonSlayerSeason2 #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/AMtPqtX73T

With episode 4 of Demon Slayer season 2 having aired on November 7, 2021, it is time to brush up on where to watch Demon Slayer season 2 online.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc 🚂 Episode 4 "Insult" is streaming now on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! https://t.co/LVInaWd5yp

1) Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer season 2 is currently airing on Crunchyroll worldwide. The anime is available in the original Japanese dub as well in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French dub.

Watch Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4 on Crunchyroll here.

2) Netflix

Welcome back, Big Bro. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train Arc arrives on October 11!! 🚂 https://t.co/53ohXVWnjO

Netflix has pulled through and fans heave a sigh of relief seeing the popular streaming platform keep up with the global release of latest episodes of the series. As of yet, Netflix has released all four episodes of season 2 of the series, as well as all 26 episodes of season 1.

Watch Demon Slayer season 2 on Netflix here.

3) Funimation

A heartwarming moment between Tanjiro and his dad. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc returns with Episode 4 "Insult" tomorrow on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! 🚂 https://t.co/ppp3BVtcUQ

Demon Slayer fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand can also stream the series on Funimation. Funimation offers English dubs along with the original Japanese dub.

Watch season 2 Mugen Train recap arc on Funimation here.

Funimation is also available in select countries in Asia and Africa.

4) Hulu

The bond between Subs and Dubs, can't be severed by anyone! ⚔️Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba dubbed is now streaming. https://t.co/ZcB6NAFXKQ

Also for fans in the United States, Puerto Rico and certain regions in Japan, Demon Slayer season 2 episode 4 can be streamed on Hulu.

The entire Demon Slayer series can be streamed on Hulu right here.

Demon Slayer season 2 promises two arcs of the story, following the end of the Functional Recovery Training arc at the end of season 1 as Tanjiro and his friends set off to assist Flame Hashira Rengoku kill a demon haunting passengers on a special train. The first seven episodes are an extended recap of the Mugen Train movie, with the Entertainment District Arc to follow from episode 8 of season 2.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी