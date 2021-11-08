Ranking the most powerful Breathing techniques in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a story surrounding Tanjiro Kamado and his discovery of the world as a Demon Slayer. The series shows us the life of a swordsman in Japan’s Taisho Era. In Demon Slayer, the secret to the incredible power these swordsmen possess is heavily linked to their Breathing Techniques.

These techniques come in a large variety. They aid the Demon Slayers by offering a boost to both their offense and defense. Of course, some abilities are more powerful than others. With that said, this article will rank some of the most powerful Demon Slayer Corps Breathing Techniques.

Demon Slayer Corps' most powerful Breathing Techniques

10) Breath of Thunder First style (Thunderclap and Flash)

This technique is mainly used by Zenitsu Agatsuma throughout Demon Slayer. As he expressed, Thunder Breathing puts emphasis on the user’s leg strength, allowing them to reach lightning-quick speeds. Beginning and ending with the sword in its scabbard, the Thunderclap and Flash technique happens within an instant.

Zenitsu is unable to execute any other Thunder technique. He, however, was able to master the most basic form of Thunder Breathing. This makes Zenitsu able to perform the move consecutively to the Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed varieties. All in all, making him a competent Demon Slayer.

9) Breath of Water Eleventh style (Dead Calm/Lull)

It is surprising that Water Pillar, Giyuu Tomioka, hadn’t thought himself worthy of his position in the Demon Slayer Corps, considering he was skillful enough to master the first ten Water Breathing techniques. More impressively, he was able to develop one of his own.

Giyuu’s personality is reflected in his defensive technique, Dead Calm/Lull. It allows the user to cease their own movements, negating the attacks of the enemy. As amazing as it seems, there is one downside to this technique. There is a limit to the amount of successive attacks this technique can bear.

8) Breath of The Beast Seventh Fang (Spatial Awareness)

Growing up alone in the mountains bode well for Demon Slayer, Inosuke Hashibira. In fact, each of the Beast Breathing techniques has been created by Inosuke himself.

The Spatial Awareness technique heightens the user’s sense of touch. This in turn allows them to pick up on subtle changes in their surrounding area. This was the move that granted Inosuke the ability to locate a demon in the middle of the forest on Mt. Natagumo.

7) Breath of Mist Seventh style (Haze/Obscuring Clouds)

At only 14 years old, Muichiro Tokito is already a master swordsman. He has a strong enough grasp on Mist Breathing that he created his own style, Seventh Style: Haze/Obscuring Clouds.

With the ability to move at fast speeds while hidden, this technique disorients the enemy. Out in the open, however, the movements are slowed.

6) Breath of Thunder Seventh style (Flaming Thunder God)

This was developed by Zenitsu after mastering Thunder Breathing First Style. The new Thunder Breathing technique was likely inspired by Tanjiro’s Dance of the Fire God.

The Flaming Thunder God technique is fast-paced. It is depicted by the head of a dragon striking the sword hand of the user.

5) Breath of Water Tenth style (The Dragon of Change/Constant Flux)

Dragon of Change/Constant Flux is a move that gains momentum with consecutive strikes and rotations. This is also the tenth and most powerful Water Breathing technique, taught by Sakonji Urokodaki.

In the Demon Slayer anime and manga, the other Water Breathing techniques are portrayed by splashes of water. In contrast, the Tenth Style shows a dragon along the swordsman’s path, with its head at the sword.

4) Dance of The Fire God (The Setting Sun)

During the most epic episode of Demon Slayer, Demon Slayer: Episode 19, Tanjiro recalls his father’s words while seemingly losing the battle against Akaza. This allowed him to unlock the Breathing Techniques of the Breath of the Sun users and push past his limits.

Allowing him to achieve what the Upper Moon Three demon called the “State of Anatta.”

The Setting Sun technique heightened the awareness of Tanjiro. This allows him to disguise his battle spirit and move fast enough to dodge, create an after-image, and attack in one graceful move.

3) Breath of Wind Seventh style (Gale-Sudden Gust)

The sprightly, near unpredictable movements of the Wind Breathing Style perfectly, represents the Wind Pillar, Sanemi Shinazugawa. This technique’s signature is multiple simultaneous sweeping motions and slashes.

Performed by twisting and swinging the sword in mid-air, Gale-Sudden Gusts creates a cyclone effect. Bearing monstrous strength, this is a cyclone that tears the enemy to shreds.

2) Breath of Stone Fourth style (Volcanic Rock-Rapid Conquest)

In contrast to the breathing styles of other Demon Slayers, Stone Pillar Gyomei Himejima’s technique relies on meditation. This move utilizes his focus on mind and body.

Volcanic Rock-Rapid Conquest allows the user to attack with a flail and spiked ball across a wide area. This move allowed Gyomei to match the Upper One demon, Kokushibo’s, Moon Breathing.

1) Breath of the Moon Sixteenth style (Moonbow-Half-Broken Moon)

Upper Moon One demon, Kokushibo draws on his expertise as a Demon Slayer, and his Blood Demon Art, for the Moon Breathing style.

The Moonbow - Half-Broken Moon technique is performed with a multibladed katana. A katana created from Kokushibo’s flesh. The user of this technique causes numerous slashes over a wide area with one fell swoop.

Miniature crescent-shaped blade slices appear along the sword’s path almost at random.

