Demon Slayer: Every main character’s age, listed

As is the trend with anime, sometimes it is difficult to tell the ages of the characters. Some may look 15 when, in reality, they are 35 and vice versa. Demon Slayer is no exception.

Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers seem to be pretty young. Some might say too young to be traveling throughout Japan, slaying powerful demons. A feat that many would not even dream of doing. But many anime fans know it is pretty common for shonen characters to undertake dangerous escapades at a young age.

The characters in Demon Slayer’s personal growth are relatable to teenage viewers of the same age group. Most likely, going through the same internal turmoil as the Demon Slayers allows viewers to see themselves in at least one character. Even in terms of having to face their demons. In a less literal sense, of course.

With their age playing such an important and perhaps unintentional role, the question arises. How old are Demon Slayer’s main characters?

Demon Slayer’s main character’s ages

14) Muzan Kibutsuji (over 1000)

The main antagonist, the reason there is a need for the Demon Slayer Corps in the first place, and not to mention the cause of all Tanjiro’s suffering. Muzan is the major villain in Demon Slayer. Despite how hated he is, he is still an integral part of the Demon Slayer universe.

Being a demon, Muzan is capable of living for many, many years. However, unlike other demons that have aged over hundreds of years. Muzan is well over 1000 years old. Despite achieving an age that no one else has, his appearance makes him look like an adult man in his early to mid-30s. To get that look, Muzan drinks medicine that not only protects him from illness but keeps him looking young.

13) Gyomei Himejima (26)

Gyomei is not only the oldest but the tallest out of the main cast and the Hashira.

Gyomei is a gentle giant. He sports an intimidating appearance but is a lot softer in personality than many may expect. Gyomei keeps to himself the majority of the time, spending time with mainly his prayer beads. This may be an asset as he is hyperaware of his surroundings as a Demon Slayer. Ready to fight at a moment’s notice.

12) Tengen Uzui (23)

The Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is the second oldest in the main Demon Slayer cast. He is also the flashiest, most flamboyant character in general.

Tengen’s uniqueness is exuded through both his personality and his dress. This truest from self-expression does not take away from his abilities as a Hashira. Tengen is still a complete beast in battles. A trait that will become more clear when Demon Slayer: Entertainment district is released.

At 23, Tengen already has extensive experience as a shinobi, which translates well into his work with the Demon Slayer Corps.

11) Sanemi Shinazugawa (21)

While only being 21, Sanemi has a lot of pent-up anger. Even so, his unwavering hatred for demons is justified.

If his age is not known, Sanemi could be quite easily mistaken for a foul-mouthed, short-tempered teenager. Sanemi’s eagerness to kill demons is frightening to a fault as he ensures everyone knows his disdain for them. His Wind Breathing is just as fierce as his fiery personality.

10) Obanai Iguro (21)

Obanai is the same 21, just as Saneemi, but older by just two months. Apart from age, these two share dismissive and cold personalities. Unlike Sanemi, who is hot-headed and reckless, Obanai is a stickler for the rules. He takes the Demon Slayer code rather seriously.

Just as he is strict when coming to the code, Obanai expects other Demon Slayers and Hashira to do the same. He does not hesitate to make his disdain for the lackadaisical known, demanding more from his colleagues. Regardless of how blatantly outrageous his expectations are. This inevitably leads to some tension between Obanai and the other Hashira. His efforts are often misperceived as him questioning everyone else’s devotion to the Demon Slayer Corps.

9) Kyojuro Rengoku (20)

Affectionately called “Big Brother,” Rengoku significantly impacted the lives of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. In the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, Rengoku became the older brother figure the three did not know they needed.

bread @user0405_

Redid this colouring from 6 months ago to see my progress, think it looks a lot better than the old one : )

#kimetsunoyaiba #DemonSlayer #rengoku #mycoloring

The Flame Hashira died at the age of 20, following an intense battle with Akaza. Despite having many severe injuries, Rengoku ultimately accomplishes his goal of protecting the Mugen Train passengers and his Demon Slayer juniors.

8) Mitsuri Kanroji (19)

Despite being a year younger than Rengoku, the Flame Hashira and Mitsuri still share a bond.

The pair shared a student-teacher relationship, where Rengoku taught Mitsuri Fire Breathing. She eventually adapted what she was taught into Love Breathing to further develop her fighting capabilities. Unlike many other Hashira, Mitsuri is more reserved, keeping her opinions to herself. However, she is still a well-liked, caring person, making her title of Love Hashira all the more fitting.

7) Giyuu Tomioka (19)

At just 19 years old, Giyuu is considered the strongest of the nine Hashira.

Giyuu is composed but ruthless when the time calls for it. As a matter of fact, there have been times when his phlegmatic disposition slips due to his anger or stress level. Giyuu is apathetic, which is why it surprised him to see Tanjiro shamelessly begging for his demon sister, Nezuko, to be spared. Giyuu sees potential in Tanjiro, growing attached to him. So much so, he monitors Tanjiro’s growth as a Demon Slayer.

Giyuu does possess a light-hearted side, which is mainly seen in his exchanges with Shinobu. She knows exactly what to say to bring out the witty banter in him.

6) Shinobu Kocho (18)

Shinobu is the second youngest Hashira, at just 18 years old.

Shinobu’s personality often comes off as childlike and overtly cheerful. There are times when her cheerfulness combines with mischievousness and slight sadistic teasing, making her much more than a predictable character. Shinobu still cares for her fellow Hashira and Demon Slayers. She also shares Sanemi’s intense hatred for demons after losing her family in a demon attack.

5) Zenitsu Agatsuma (16)

Out of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Nezuko, Zenitsu is the oldest. Not surprisingly, his cowardice makes him seem like the youngest of the four.

Zenitsu is portrayed as an easily scrabble crybaby who can’t seem to keep it together. His impressively outstanding fighting skills contrast his low self-esteem. But it looks like no one can boost his confidence. Despite his many flaws, Zenitsu still steps up to protect those he cares about.

4) Inosuke Hashibira (15)

Inosuke is Demon Slayer’s eccentric, reckless, short-tempered boy, always looking for a fight.

Inosuke is Zenitsu’s polar opposite, which serves as an annoyance to both of them. Regardless of how dangerous or stupid, Zenitsu does not hesitate to attack anyone he deems to be a challenge. If Tanjiro is not around to be the peacekeeper, Inosuke is usually searching for his next fight, dragging the mentally exhausted Zenitsu behind him.

3) Tanjiro Kamado (15)

Tanjiro is a few months younger than Inosuke. Even so, Tanjiro is undoubtedly the most mature of all the Demon Slayers.

Due to his role as the oldest child in his family, caring for others comes naturally to Tanjiro. Although Inosuke and Zenitsu’s constant back and forth annoys him to no end, Tanjiro still keeps himself composed, maintaining his older brother status. Especially to his actual sister and only living family member, Nezuko.

2) Nezuko Kamado (14)

Nezuko is the baby of the group. At 14, she is one of the youngest in the Demon Slayer main cast.

Nezuko’s ability to shrink herself adds to the confusion that she is far younger than her actual age. This power was developed when she became a demon—allowing her to fit into the wooden box Tanjiro had made for her. Her wide eyes and small features make her seem more childlike in general.

1) Muichiro Tokito (14)

Although he is just 14, Muichiro has earned his place among the nine Hashira. To fans' surprise, he is younger than the Demon Slayers and the same age as Nezuko.

Muichiro seems quiet and daft but should not be underestimated. He is a child prodigy who can more than hold his own as a Demon Slayer. He reached the Hashira position after just two months of training. As of right now, Muichir is the only Mist Breathing user and is highly proficient in the form. He managed to create a whole new form all on his own.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar