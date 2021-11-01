10 most underrated anime shows of 2021

Anime in 2021 was memorable as fans got to watch shows like the second season of Beastars, Horimiya, the ending of Fruits Basket, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While big titles such as these made headlines, fans missed out on some hidden gems.

In that vein, here are some underrated anime shows from this year. The choices on the list are based on the writer’s opinions.

Ten anime shows from 2021 that deserve more love

10) Backflip

Backflip is an anime that premiered on April 9, 2021. Shotaro Futaba was always into sports but hasn’t made his mark in his school’s baseball team. A practice session piques his interest, leading him to check out the rhythmic gymnastics tournament.

He transfers to Shoushukan High School to join the rhythmic gymnastics club. With no prior experience in gymnastics, will he succeed?

9) Those Snow White Notes

Setsu Sawamura struggles to find his unique sound while playing the Shamisen. His grandfather, a legendary Shamisen player, asks him to give up playing the instrument if he continues to imitate others’ play styles.

Setsu’s mother enrolls him in a prestigious school where he meets Shuri Maeda, who sets up a Smaisen appreciation club. When Setsu is asked to teach the members of the club, will he find his unique sound?

8) Shadows House

This anime first aired on April 11, 2021, and was animated by CloverWorks. A noble family called Shadows lives in a secluded mansion away from humanity. They have featureless faces and exude soot while displaying intense emotions.

A child is almost of age and is assigned a Living Doll that is supposed to serve the child. The Living Doll comes in contact with similar Living Dolls and learns about the secrets being kept from it.

7) Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki

Fumiya Tomozaki is the best Tackfam gamer in Japan. While he is exceptionally good, he is failing in other aspects of life. He is weak when it comes to social skills or grooming.

He then comes across another top-tier gamer who happens to be his classmate. Aoi Hinami, popular, intelligent, and excellent at gaming, decides to lend a hand to Fumiya.

This anime first aired on January 8, 2021, and was adapted from a light novel series.

6) Takt Op Destiny

This anime is set in America, where aliens have invaded through a black meteorite. Music has been banned as these aliens react negatively to it, causing large-scale destruction.

Takt Asahina is a piano prodigy and takes the help of Musicarts, who are women drawn from classical music sheets, to destroy the aliens. This anime was animated by two renowned studios, MAPPA and Madhouse.

5) Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent

Sei Takanashi and another girl are mysteriously dragged into an issekai, where Sei is chosen to be a Saint to save the people from monsters. On meeting the commander of the Third Order of Knights, her saint-like powers awaken.

This anime first aired on April 6, 2021, and was adapted from a light novel series.

4) Super Cub

This is an iyashikei anime that is set in a calm environment. It revolves around a high school student, Koguma, who purchases a pre-owned Honda Super Cub.

She explores the city on her new bike and forges new bonds with the people around her.

3) SK8 The infinity

This anime is set in Okinawa and revolves around a teenager and his friend who happen to be skateboarders. The Canadian teenager, Langa, is introduced to S, an underground skateboard community. Langa catches the eyes of the founder Adam, who is violent.

While this might be troublesome, Langa has the opportunity to put his skills to the test and show what he’s made of. This show premiered on January 10, 2021, and was animated by Bones.

2) Odd Taxi

This anime series is set in a world where the characters are animals with human-like qualities. It is about a blunt taxi driver named Odokawa who is supposedly linked to a case involving a missing child.

The police and Yakuza are trying to hunt him down. Is he really the culprit, and if not, then who is? This anime premiered on April 6, 2021, and was animated by OLM and P.I.C.S.

1) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Vivy, an AI that can act according to its own will, is interrupted by an AI from the future. The latter tells Vivy that a terrible war will take place in 100 years, and it’s on Vivy to stop this from happening.

She finds herself stuck in a complicated situation, as the future depends on her actions. This show aired on April 3, 2021, and was animated by Wit Studio.

Edited by Ravi Iyer