PUBG Mobile x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration announced: All you need to know

When it comes to incorporating new and intriguing content into the game, the PUBG Mobile developers have never failed to impress fans. Similarly, players were in for a treat during the live stream of the PUBG Mobile 2021 Team Up Challenge — Finals.

The popular battle royale title announced the latest collaboration with the renowned manga series — Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful manga series of all time, having sold over 50 million copies. Additionally, an anime adaptation of the same was also released. It has also been enormously successful, winning the Anime of the Year award at the 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Collaborations in PUBG Mobile are nothing new. Past crossovers with Godzilla vs. Kong, Tesla, McLaren, BLACKPINK, Resident Evil, Alan Walker, and Metro Exodus have become extremely popular in the community. They successfully generated a lot of hype among players, who expect a lot from the latest one.

PUBG Mobile collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen

The announcement of PUBG Mobile x Jujutsu Kaisen during the live stream stated the following:

“Since launch, Jujutsu Kaisen has garnered a global following, and we will soon be launching exciting new collaborative content on PUBG Mobile.”

(Timestamp: 9 minutes in the clip above)

However, the developers provided no specifics about the content or a timeline for its inclusion. After this, the following was posted on PUBG Mobile’s official social media accounts:

“PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN is coming! We’re proud to announce we’re partnering with the groundbreaking and visually stunning animation series JUJUTSU KAISEN. The collaboration will not be available to Japan or Chinese Mainland. Get ready for it!”

As stated in the announcement, collaborative content will not be available to users in Japan and the Chinese Mainland.

Players can expect more details regarding the crossover to be released in the coming days. Users can keep an eye on the official handles for further developments.

It would be intriguing to see what the developers have in store for fans, who are pumped up for the collaboration.

