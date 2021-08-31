PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta update patch notes: New Flora Menace game mode, optimizations, and more

PUBG Mobile's developers release a beta version to test features and content before releasing a major patch. They rolled out the new 1.6 beta a few days ago, and users can download it from the official website.

Players have many new features available, including a new game mode, relaunched game modes, optimizations, and more. Similar to the previous beta, they need to generate a binding code to access it. This can be done within PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta patch notes

New Flora Menace game mode

A new game mode named “Flora Menace” has been added to the game’s beta. Players can access it through Classic Mode and by selecting Erangel as the map.

Following are a few of its features:

Rejuvenation Barrier: These randomly appear in several urban areas and provide nearby players with a health boost. Their health will slowly regenerate till its full after leaving combat.

These randomly appear in several urban areas and provide nearby players with a health boost. Their health will slowly regenerate till its full after leaving combat. Cell Matrix: This appears on the Erangel map. Users can find the Cell on the map that will take them to the Cell Matrix mothership. In there, they will be able to experience awesome battles with random weapon drops and respawns. Eliminating the opponents will net Nacore chips that can be used to call DynaHex Supplies. Cell Matrix will start docking after a specific time. This would initiate battles with many types of airships.

This appears on the Erangel map. Users can find the Cell on the map that will take them to the Cell Matrix mothership. In there, they will be able to experience awesome battles with random weapon drops and respawns. Eliminating the opponents will net Nacore chips that can be used to call DynaHex Supplies. Cell Matrix will start docking after a specific time. This would initiate battles with many types of airships. DynaHex Supplies: Players can use the Nacore chips on Combat Supplies in the DynaHex Supplies tab upon opening the backpack. The items will be sent to the users at the designated spots by air through the DynaHex Supply Cell.

Relaunched modes

Infection Mode Survive Till Dawn Metro Royale: Reunion

Temporarily closed game modes for optimization

Payload Mode Vikendi

Optimization

The developers of PUBG Mobile have optimized the following things in the beta version to enhance the gaming experience for the players:

Hit effect Control optimizations Basic controls

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta download link

Users can download PUBG Mobile 1.6 Beta through this link. The detailed step-by-step guide for installing the game can be found here.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore users from the country should refrain from downloading them.

