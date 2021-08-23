PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link for beta version

PUBG Mobile's massive success on the platform can be attributed to its frequent updates. The previous version, 1.5, was released in July, and now, players are looking forward to the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update.

The beta version was released recently, and users can download it to try out all the new additions.

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta can be installed on Android devices using the APK file. Here's a guide to it.

Disclaimer: As PUBG Mobile is banned in India, users from the country are strictly advised not to download it.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version update using APK file

Step 1: You first need to download the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta from this website.

Note: PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta's APK file is 742 MB in size. On the other hand, the size of the resource pack varies. Hence, ensure that there's adequate storage on your device.

Step 2: Once downloaded on your device, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and install the APK.

You should download any one of the resource packs after opening the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: The PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta can be opened after the installation is complete. You can choose either of the two resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Then, tap on the "Guest" option after the resources have been downloaded.

You must paste the Invitation Code in the pop-up to access PUBG Mobile beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 5: There will be a pop-up appearing on your screen to enter the Invitation Code. In the text box, paste the same and click "OK."

Gamers will then be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version. If they encounter a parsing error, it is recommended that they re-download the file and follow the steps explained above.

