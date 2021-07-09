PUBG Mobile 1.5 update APK+OBB download links for Android devices

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.5 version is finally here. The update brings a series of additions to the title, including a new game mode and content from the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration.

Once available for the player’s device, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Players on the Android platform can also use the APK file of the game to install the update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide to downloading PUBG Mobile 1.5 update using APK file

The OBB file isn’t necessary to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update; only the APK file will suffice.

There are two different versions of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK file. Here are the links for both of them:

Regular version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Click here

Small/Compact version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Click here

The size of the regular APK file is around 1 GB, while that of the compact version is 687 MB. Before players download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, they must ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space.

Steps of installation

Step 1: Players must download the preferred APK file via the links given above.

Step 2: After downloading the file, they should locate and install PUBG Mobile (the “Install from Unknown Source” setting must be enabled before that).

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, the game can be opened.

Note: Players who download the compact version of the APK file will have to download resource packs in-game. Meanwhile, those who have downloaded the regular version of the APK file will be able to play the latest version of PUBG Mobile as soon as the installation is complete.

Step 4: Players can log in to their PUBG Mobile account to enjoy the latest version of the game.

In the event of a parsing error, players can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps listed above again.

