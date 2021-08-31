3 best Android games like PUBG Mobile with high-quality graphics

PUBG Mobile is renowned in the Battle Royale gaming world for its great graphics. Realistic and intense matches of the game makes the gameplay even more exciting.

There are various versions of PUBG Mobile that players around the world enjoy. It also has its fair share of criticism as it has been banned in over five countries.

There are quite a few games like PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS mobile gaming platforms. Here are a few games that have realistic graphics like PUBG Mobile.

Best Android games with high-quality graphics like PUBG Mobile

1) Call of Duty: Mobile - Elite of the Elite

Much like PUBG Mobile, players can enjoy Battle Royale matches in this game where 100 players play to fight for survival. COD Mobile has another mode called the Multiplayer mode.

The game has been downloaded over 100 million times on the Google Play Store, and also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use. Great graphics along with immersive sound effects accentuate the gaming experience.

2) Badlanders

This shooter title is all about survival, like PUBG Mobile. Players can enjoy mini Battle Royale matches in which 25 “badlanders” fight for their ultimate survival. Gamers can also complete various tasks assigned by the title to win exciting rewards.

A cool feature of this game allows players to build their own weapons. Mobile gamers can click here to download the game.

3) Warface: Global Operations - FPS gun game, Shooter

This military-themed action game has intense PvP battles that players can enjoy on seven different maps. They can build their own squad with 3 or more gamers.

From Team Deathmatch to Plant the Bomb, there are over 20 mini-events and four game modes where mobile gamers can have fun playing. Warface also has realistic graphics, like PUBG Mobile, worth appreciating.

