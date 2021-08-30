40 PUBG Mobile names with unique and creative symbols

PUBG Mobile is an immensely famous Battle Royale game that has many versions around the world. Due to the addictive nature of the game, it has also been banned in many countries before.

PUBG Mobile gamers are often in search of unique names that they can set as their username. Players get the option to set their in-game name when they log in for the first time.

PUBG Mobile allows players to change their names in the future. In order to successfully change the name, players will have to purchase a Rename Card from the in-game store.

Nickfinder, a popular name generator, allows players to customize their names (Image via Nickfinder)

Since Android and iOS keyboards do not have the unique and creative symbols that players desire, they often head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc.. Nickfinder is a very popular choice among Battle Royale mobile gamers.

Players can also build their clan on PUBG Mobile. After creating a clan, players can invite their friends to join. PUBG Mobile gamers can also send a request to the clans that they want to be a part of. For stylish clan name suggestions, mobile gamers can go through this article.

PUBG gamers can find some of the stand-out and stylish usernames to use in-game below.

Creative PUBG Mobile names

These are forty of the best names that players can choose from:

1) Ƥ R Ɇ Đ ₳ ₮ Ø R

2) 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗

3) ϚҟҽӀҽէօղ

4) Ɋửᾃʀţž

5) $ñî¶£® ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤─

6) 🅷𝓊n†eʳ

7) ÌᙢקỢȿŤ£ჩ

8) Ɠoblin

9) Ŧﺂℜۼ

10) ℳ☢＄†ЄŘ

11) Dy͢͢͢ήⱥᴍi¢

12) HŸĐRÂ

13) ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬ

14) PØ₰ęiƊòŋ

15) $Ḽ@¥℥℟

16) ᴳᵒᵈɢѧṃєR

17) CสקrᎥcᎥouʂ

18) 🖤 ÐÁ®K

19) Ƥคภdค

20) §avağë

21) Pรych𝓮

22) ᎶΔŁΔЖ¥

23) ƬƦΘレL

24) ℭ℟Åℤ¥

25) ֆɨʟɛռcer

26) ¶®¡n¢€

27) M¥$Ŧł₡

28) I𝓃∂օmiτสbℓ𝑒

29) En𝕕ᵘℝance

30) Daչչℓer

31) ƤΔRΔNØƗΔ

32) ĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘ

33) 丹ssassiή

34) 丂умρнσηy

35) Beⱥรt

36) ᴘᴀʀᴀꜱɪᴛᴇ

37) Pàñťhéř

38) ɓʌtɱaŋ

39) CÀMPER

40) DΣ∇IL

Edited by R. Elahi