The preference for PUBG Mobile gun combinations varies among players based on their playstyles, as some weapon combinations go perfectly well with specific gameplay. Moreover, before prioritizing a firearm combination, you should first speculate on your own playstyle and figure out which gun combination should accompany you in your quest for chicken dinners.

Since there are countless weapons offered in PUBG Mobile, you should keep experimenting with different gun combinations, and this article lists some of them, which you can choose according to your playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's view.

5 best PUBG Mobile gun combinations

1) UZI + DP-28

If you like to go all in to fight an enemy, UZI + DP-28 is one of the best PUBG Mobile gun combinations. Although the UZI isn't an excellent weapon for mid-range combat, its skillful use in close-range gunfights certainly packs a punch due to its high firing rate, decent damage output, and low recoil rate.

The DP-28 will help you stand out in mid-to-long-range gunfights. Equip this LMG (Light Machine Gun) with the appropriate scope, go prone or crouch to utilize its near-zero-recoil rate, and its good spray will easily take down a far-off enemy.

2) Groza + AWM

A good sniper player will expect their weapon to eliminate an enemy with one or two shots, and AWM does not disappoint in this regard. This sniper is preferred by many players, as it takes just a good headshot to eliminate a foe and can even penetrate third-level helmets. After pairing the SR with an 8x scope, you can conveniently register a headshot to a distant enemy with AWM.

Groza is an excellent weapon for close-to-mid-range combat due to its great firing rate and damage output. However, this AR requires good weapon handling to land precise shots.

3) DP-28 + AKM

One of the best PUBG Mobile gun combinations is the DP-28 paired with the AKM. If you can skillfully spray an enemy and land precise shots, this weapon combination makes an excellent choice. Since the DP-28 has a near-zero recoil rate, it can help you take down a distant enemy. Moreover, you can control its movement even better by lying down or crouching.

The SR AKM is an excellent weapon for close-quarter and mid-range gunfights. However, many players don't recommend using the firearm owing to its high recoil rate. That said, if you can control its movement, you can easily take down an enemy, as it has one of the highest damage output among the title's ARs.

4) Scar-L + Mini 14

Landing precise shots is one thing, and registering headshots is another. If you've mastered these skills, the Scar-L with the Mini 14 is among the best PUBG Mobile gun combinations. However, if you're a beginner or struggling with landing headshots, you should refrain from using this combination, as both firearms have relatively less damage output.

The Scar-L is one of the best choices in mid-range combat due to its high firing rate. The Mini 14, on the other hand, makes for an excellent weapon for mid-to-long-range gunfights, albeit requiring a quick finger movement speed. If you're a squad member responsible for handling gunfights in the mentioned ranges, this gun combination is worth a try.

5) M249 + AWM

M249 + AWM is another one of the best PUBG Mobile gun combinations. The LMG M249 has a colossal clip size of 100 and can make the enemy think twice before peeking in mid-range fights. It also has a decent damage output, a good firing rate, and a low recoil movement, all of which make it an excellent firearm for close-to-mid-range combat.

As mentioned, the AWM is one of the best snipers in PUBG Mobile and can eliminate a far-off enemy with just a single headshot. However, AWM + M249 is one of the rarest PUBG Mobile gun combinations, as both weapons are exclusively available in airdrops.

