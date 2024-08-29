PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup: Schedule, rewards, and how to sign up

Tencent Games has announced the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup, a tournament wherein claiming victory can reward you with up to 10,000 USD. The tournament's qualifier round will begin on September 4, 2024, at 5 PM (PT) or 8 PM (ET), and the grand finals will take place on September 5, 2024, at 5 PM (PT) or 8 PM (ET). However, a caveat to participate in the tournament is that your PUBG Mobile account must have reached at least Level 10.

This article further discusses how you can sign up for the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Here's how you can sign up for the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup

Here's the step-by-step guide to signing up for the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup:

Step 1: Open X on your device.

Open X on your device. Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile's official account.

Search for PUBG Mobile's official account. Step 3: Find the post announcing the tournament.

Find the post announcing the tournament. Step 4: Click on the Sign-up link featured in the post.

Click on the Sign-up link featured in the post. Step 5: You will be redirected to the registration page. Verify your eligibility by clicking the "Let's do it" icon.

You will be redirected to the registration page. Verify your eligibility by clicking the "Let's do it" icon. Step 6: Fill in your full name and email ID.

Fill in your full name and email ID. Step 7: Enter your PUBG Mobile User ID and in-game username.

Enter your PUBG Mobile User ID and in-game username. Step 8: Answer if your PUBG Mobile account is level 10 or higher.

Answer if your PUBG Mobile account is level 10 or higher. Step 9: Enter your discord ID.

Enter your discord ID. Step 10: Enter the region you live in.

Enter the region you live in. Step 11: Enter your date of birth

Completing these procedures will finish the registration process. Note that the event organizers will contact you via your Discord ID. Interested players must register by 5:00 PM (PT) on September 3, 2024.

Other information related to the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup

Here are a few more things you must remember for participating in the Metro Royale Gold Rush Cup tournament:

Players can only use mobile phones or tablets running on Android or iOS operating systems. They cannot use peripheral devices, such as adapters, controllers, or Bluetooth keyboards.

The tournament comprises only two rounds: Qualifiers and Grand Finals .

rounds: and . Five Solo Metro Royale Matches will occur in the Qualifier round.

Solo Metro Royale Matches will occur in the Qualifier round. The matches in the Grand Finales will occur in Metro Royale maps, including Zombie Uprising, Arctic Base, Misty Port, and Old Blockade. However, the number of matches to be played hasn't been announced yet.

