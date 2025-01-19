How to get and use Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile

The Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile is the latest addition introduced in the recent 3.6 update. Along with this weapon, the patch incorporated tons of other content, including the Sacred Quartet mode, Panda-themed vehicle and firearms, and WOW (World of Wonder) mode updates.

The Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile can repair your vehicle when it gets damaged by enemy fire. Moreover, its skillful utilization can even help you knock an enemy down. On that note, let's see how you can acquire this gun and use it like a pro.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Trending

How to acquire the Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile

The Welding Gun is accessible via the Pistol slot and doesn't require ammo. You can either purchase the weapon from a Supply Shop using Shop Tokens or look for it at a Gas Station since it usually spawns there.

It's worth mentioning that these Shop tokens can be acquired from an Advanced Supply Zone, which is randomly spawned in an urban area on the map at the beginning of a match. This Supply Zone is filled with Shop tokens and loads of supplies. However, stay cautious if you land there since it'll be among the PUBG Mobile hotdrops.

How to use the Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile like a pro

Expand Tweet

The Welding Gun can replenish up to two vehicles' health. Furthermore, it can damage an enemy vehicle when used on them. You can also use the gun to take down enemies. However, it doesn't deal much damage and has almost no range. Therefore, you are advised to use it for survival only when no other weapon is around.

The Welding Gun comes in handy, especially when you're pushing an enemy team. In such instances, use your vehicle as a cover and keep boosting its health using the gun. Meanwhile, you can try to take down one or two enemies before pushing forward.

It's worth noting that the Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile doesn't repair tires, so make sure to park the vehicle in areas where its tires stay hidden from enemies or use smoke grenades to hide them.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback