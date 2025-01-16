How to register for PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025

Registration for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 kickstarted on January 16, 2025. Teams from across the world can register their names for the event via the official website of PUBG Mobile. That said, registration for Teams from Uzbekistan will be held in February as the country is the host nation of the event. The total prize pool for this tournament is $500,000.

Tencent has already revealed the dates and format for the PMGO 2025, which is the first international PUBG Mobile contest of the year. The main event is slated to be played on April 12 and April 13, 2025, with the ultimate stage set to feature 16 teams, including eight invited clubs.

PMGO 2025 registration

Trending

Here is how to register for the Global Open 2025:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Step 2 - Login with your email ID and password.

Step 3 - Click on the 'Register' banner.

Step 4 - Fill out your personal information such as name, country/region, and discord username.

Step 5 - Click on the 'Join Team' option to create your team and then add your teammates.

Here are the rules for the Open Qualifiers:

PMGO Open Qualifiers will consist of 3 rounds:

Round 1 - Four days, three matches daily.

Round 2 - Teams ranked from first to 28th during Round 1 and teams containing the top 500 players from Ultimate Royale seasons C7S20 and C7S2 will participate in Round 2. The round will run across four days and feature matches daily.

Qualifier Finals - The top 16 teams from Round 2 will play here. It will be held across days and boasts five matches daily.

Players should also be aware of the below-mentioned rules before registering:

Players must follow the PUBG MOBILE Official Competition rulebook. Rosters are finalized upon registration submission. No changes are allowed during the open qualifiers. Team Rosters must have four to six players, including 4 starters and one to two substitutes. A player can play only for one team throughout the Open Qualifier.

A total of 16 teams from the Open Qualifiers will be chosen for the Prelims. Four teams each from Asia and Uzbekistan will qualify for the Prelims, with three teams each making the cut from the Middle East and Europe. One team each from South and North America will qualify as well.

The top seven teams from the two-day Prelims will earn a spot in the PMGO main event. On the other hand, one team from the Uzbekistan Qualifier finals will grab a spot in this stage. Eight teams from across the world will also be invited directly to the ultimate stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.