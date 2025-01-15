PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025: Registration, dates, and format revealed 

The PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 is scheduled to be played in Uzbekistan. It will be the second edition of the event and the first global one of the year. The previous edition was hosted in Brazil in 2024. The total prize pool of the tournament is $500,000, the same as its inaugural edition. Many registered and invited teams will play in the main event to be held in April this year.

Registration for the PMGO is planned for January 16 to February 9, 2025. Notably, registration for Uzbekistan teams will be held separately from February 1 to 28 next month. The main event or Grand Finals will be played on April 12 and 13, 2025. Teams will aim to win this first international PUBG Mobile tournament of the year.

PMGO 2025 formats and dates

Teams from across the world can participate in the Global Open 2025. Tencent revealed that teams from the host country (Uzbekistan) will have separate qualifiers for the tournament. The publisher will announce more details regarding registration for the event soon.

The Open Qualifiers for the rest of the world will be held from February 13 to March 2. Round 1 of the stage will be hosted from February 13 to 16. While Round 2 will be conducted from February 20 and 23. While the Finals will be played on 1 and 2 with the top teams moving to the Prelims and the PMGO main event

The Open Qualifiers for Uzbekistan will be organized from March 2 to 23. The Finals will be held offline on April 9 with the top teams advancing to the Prelims and the main event of the Global Open 2025.

The Prelims will be hosted on April 10 and 11. While the main event will be organized across two days on April 12 and 13. These two stages will also be held offline in Uzbekistan. Many top-tier teams from across the world will also be invited directly to the competition.

The inaugural edition of the PMGO was won by Reject from Japan. The winning squad was awarded a cash prize of $100,000. Their key player Reijio was the top-performing individual in the event. Alpha7 from Brazil and Vampire from Thailand were the first and second runners-up respectively.

Tencent has already unveiled the roadmap and structure for the PUBG Mobile Esports 2025 season. The year will see a total of three international tournaments, including PMGO, PMWC, and the Global Championship (PMGC).

