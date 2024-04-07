Japan’s Reject crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 

Reject lifted the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 trophy after showcasing outstanding performances in this three-day main event. The first international tournament of 2024 was hosted in Brazil and wrapped on April 7. The Japanese team delivered terrific gameplay and amassed 157 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 94 eliminations.

Reject found their signature form in the last game of Day 1 and managed to retain it till the PMGO's last game. Their athlete, Reiji, was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in this prestigious tournament with 34 eliminations. The Japanese club was awarded $100,000 in prize money.

Alpha7 Esports, a team from the host country, concluded its campaign by getting the runner-up title. The Brazilian powerhouse kicked off the event with a bang and clinched three matches on Day 1, but stumbled a bit in this event's last two days. Revoo, a member of this squad, earned the second spot on the kill leaderboard with 32 eliminations. The firm walked away with a cash prize of $50,000.

PMGO 2024 Brazil overall standings

Vampire Esports, from Thailand, acquired the third spot on the final day. The superstar lineup registered 127 points, with three Chicken Dinners and 82 eliminations. TonyK and schwepDSIII, two members of this team, achieved 27 and 26 kills, respectively. The club has been awarded $30,000 in prize money.

IHC Esports, the Mongolian squad and current PUBG Mobile world champions, came fourth in the PMGO Brazil with 127 points. The squad couldn't manage to get a Chicken Dinner at this event, but they played nicely and earned $15,000.

Turkish squads S2G Esports and IW NRX ended their campaign in the fifth and sixth spots with 126 and 125 points, respectively. BOOM Esports, who conquered the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring recently, acquired the seventh rank with 123 points and two Chicken Dinners at the PMGO 2024. Team Falcons faced difficulties in the final stage and came eighth on the overall leaderboard with 115 points.

South Korea’s Dplus KIA had a terrible run in its first 12 matches of the PMGO but exhibited improved performances in its last two encounters and moved up to the 10th position.

Nova Esports, who returned to the global stage after a year, failed to meet fans' expectations. This Chinese squad ended up in the 12th spot with 76 points. The popular duo and members of this team, Order and Paraboy, couldn't deliver the kind of performance they are known for at this event.