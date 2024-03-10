China’s Nova Esports wins PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier and qualifies for main event 

Popular Chinese club Nova Esports won the PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier and earned their spot at the PUBG Mobile Global Open main event, a $500K international tournament. The fan-favorite squad, led by Order, amassed 161 points in 18 matches. The superstar duo Order and Paraboy showcased their masterclass and picked up 33 and 29 eliminations.

The two-time world champions, Nova Esports, made it to a global tournament after over a year. The Order-led squad will hope to conquer the prestigious event, which will be played between 16 teams from April 5 to 7, 2024, in Brazil.

Nova and Order maintained their form throughout the competition. After winning the PMGC 2021, the organization faced failure in many regional events and had a modest run in the PMGC 2022 as well. Both veterans will aim to meet the fans’ expectations in the upcoming Global Open.

That said, this article will cover more details about the PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier.

Overall standings of PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier

Nova Esports - 161 points Weibo Gaming - 139 points Four Angry Men - 136 points The Chosen - 127 points KONE Esports - 121 points Vision Esports - 119 points ThunderTalk - 119 points Team PAI - 118 points LGD Gaming - 106 points TJB - 97 points RSG - 89 points Tianba - 88 points STE - 83 points JTeam - 57 points TEC - 50 points All Gamers - 45 points

Weibo Gaming secured second place with 139 points, including 83 eliminations. The seasoned lineup, led by Suk, was on top after the first six matches but couldn’t maintain their prime position until the end. Similarly, Four Angry Men was also first after 12 matches but faltered on the final day and slipped to third spot with 136 points.

The Chosen claimed the fourth spot with 127 points and 71 kills. KONE Esports was behind them in fifth place with 84 points. Vision Esports and ThunderTalk collected 119 points each in 18 matches. Popular club LGD Gaming had an average run in the PMGO Qualifiers as the side ended up in ninth position with 106 points.

RSG and Tianba also struggled in many matches and ranked 11th and 12 respectively. STE concluded the event in the 13th spot with 88 points. All Gamers, who recently signed 33Svan, finished 16th with 45 points.