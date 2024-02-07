PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024: Invited teams, format, dates, prize pool, and more

Tencent has announced the details of the upcoming first global PUBG Mobile tournament of 2024, called the PMGO, planned to take place in Brazil. Boasting total prize money of $500,000, this event will be hosted in three distinct phases: Qualifier, Prelims, and Main Event. The publisher first revealed this inaugural edition of the Global Open during the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals.

To ramp up enthusiasm among fans, Tencent is set to conduct three international tournaments in 2024. The PUBG Mobile Global Open will kick off on March 4 and run until April 7. The second International event, called the PMWI, will be held in July and the Global Championship (PMGC) is scheduled in November and December this year.

Format for PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024

Here is the format and schedule for the tournament:

1) Qualifier

Registration for this initial stage will begin on February 19, giving underdog teams the opportunity to compete against experienced clubs in the tournament. It will be played in two rounds: Online Qualifier (March 4 to 10) and Offline Qualifier Finals (March 28 to 30).

The top 32 teams from the first round will be selected for the Qualifier Finals, with the winning squad sealing their seat in the PMGO Main Event. The Qualifier boasts a total prize of $64,000.

2) Prelims

The Prelims will also be played offline and will feature several PUBG Mobile teams, including the top performers from the Qualifier Finals, partnered clubs, and some invited teams. It is scheduled to be played from April 1 to 3, 2024, with a total prize pool of $80,000. The top eight teams from the overall scoreboard will move to the third and final stage.

3) Main Event

Taking place in São Paulo from April 5 to 7, the Main Event will feature 16 teams and a cash prize pool of $356,000. Alpha7 from Brazil, S2G Gaming from Turkey, and IHC from Mongolia have directly been invited to the PMGO 2024 Main Event. Apart from them, the event will see the winner of the four regional tournaments: PMSL SEA Spring, PMPL S0 South Korea, PMJL S3 Japan, and PEL PMGO Qualifier.

In the Main Event, these seven clubs will meet the top squad of the Qualifier Finals and the top eight teams from the Prelims. They will fight across three days for the grand PMGO title. The tournament will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile.