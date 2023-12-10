IHC Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023

IHC Esports from Mongolia have been crowned champions of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. This star-studded squad displayed top-notch performances in the three-day Grand Finals and became the undisputed winners of the fourth edition of this event. The team was awarded a cash prize of $400,000. The tournament boasted a huge prize pool of $3,000,000.

IHC amassed 142 points, adorned with 110 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. They fought till the very last game and managed to clinch their first international title at this event. Their athlete, Zyol, bagged the MVP trophy after presenting mind-blowing performances in the Finale. He picked up 37 kills and dealt 7,616 damage.

Stalwart Esports, unfortunately, fell short of first place by four points and went home with the runners-up title. This squad was in the prime position prior to Matches 18 and 19 of the Finale. However, they scored only two points in the end game.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals overall standings

Overall points table of Global Championship 2023 Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil emerged as the third best-performing team in the championship. They garnered 131 points, including 77 eliminations. The squad came third in 2022's PMGC. The lineup was in a dominant position after Day 2 of the Finals. However, they faltered in their last six games and fell to the third spot in this year's event.

4Merical Vibes, another Mongolian team, displayed their phenomenal skills in their first PMGC tournament. The crew came fourth with 127 points, which included 84 eliminations. D'Xavier from Vietnam grabbed the fifth spot with 124 points, followed by FaZe Clan.

Expand Tweet

Chinese clubs Weibo Gaming, TEC, and STE ranked eighth, ninth, and tenth, with 110, 102, and 100 points, respectively. All these teams displayed average performances in the Finale.

S2G Esports, 2022's PMGC champions, saw a modest run in this year's event. The Turkish squad came 11th with 98 points. Brazil’s Loops Esports was expected to be among the top performers, but the organization saw a disappointing run in the Finals.

Expand Tweet

Persija Evos could not maintain their momentum in the Finale and concluded the Global Championship in the 13th spot. Major Pride from Kazakhstan stumbled in this crucial round of the PMGC. The crew ranked 14th with 71 points.

Morph from Indonesia lost their momentum completely in the Grand Finals and ended up in 16th rank with 48 points.