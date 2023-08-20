TEC wins PEL 2023 Summer, three teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 

Titan Esports Club has been crowned the champions of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Summer 2023 Finals. This squad displayed unwavering consistency in terms of gameplay across the four-day competition and scored a total of 200 points. They enhanced their performance during this PEL Summer season; the organization's gameplay wasn't as good in the previous one.

Kone was consistently in the top five right from this event's beginning, and their performance was further elevated when they securied two Chicken Dinners on the final day. This remarkable feat propelled them to second place with a total of 225 points. Despite matching TEC's point tally, Kone's fewer frag points led them to settle for second spot.

Progression from PEL 2023 Summer

The top team based on PEL points (Spring + Summer Splits) has advanced to the PMGC 2023 Finals. On the other hand, the second and third ones have entered the League Stage. TEC accumulated an impressive 200 PEL points, securing their position in the PMGC Grand Finals.

Weibo Gaming earned a sum of 120 PEL points after grabbing the third spot in both the Spring and Summer Splits. As a result, they achieved a seat in the League Stage of the PMGC. Tianba, the champions of the Spring season, obtained a position in the League Stage with 120 PEL points.

Apart from that, the top eight teams in the final also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash: South East Asia vs China.

Titan Esports Club Kone Weibo Gaming Team Pai ThunderTalk Gaming LGD Tianba Wolves Esports

The fourth-to-eighth-ranked teams have also been selected for the PEL PMGC Qualifier China, where they will battle for one slot in the League Stage of PUBG's Global Championship.

Weibo Gaming, who had maintained their dominance for a significant duration, experienced a setback on the Peacekeeper Elite League 2023 Summer's third day, slipping to sixth place. Nevertheless, they made a comeback on the final day, finishing third with a commendable 218 points.

Following closely behind was Team Pai, adopting a wise strategy that revolved around securing placement points. Their calculated approach helped them secure a respectable position in the rankings.

LGD Gaming, the topper of six-week-long Summer League saw an average Final, eventually settlling for sixth place with 177 points. Defending champions, Tianba, occupied seventh place with 170 points because of their inconsistent gameplay.

STE's Finals performance fell short of expectations, resulting in a 10th-place finish with 155 points. On the other hand, the struggles continued for fan-favorite squad, Nova Esports. This side concluded their campaign at the 13th rank in the overall standings.

TEC Suk became the top fragger of the Finals, amassing an impressive 39 eliminations. Wolves 77H showcased his class with 37 frags, securing the second spot in this category. TEC 97 secured a commendable third place, with 36 kills during the Finals.