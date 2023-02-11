PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Total teams, slots distribution, and more unveiled 

Tencent released the 2023 Esports Calendar for all PUBG Mobile Pro Level events, including PMPL, PMWI, and PMGC, on February 10. The spring season competitions are all set to commence in several countries featuring seasoned and underdog squads.

PUBG Mobile esports 2023 Schedule (Image via Tencent)

The World Invitational Riyadh in July will be the first global event of the year, while the season will wrap up with the prestigious Global Championship in December 2023. The two medal events, the 32nd SEA Games and 19th Asian Games are planned to be held in May and September this year, respectively. PUBG Mobile will be featured in both.

PMGC 2023 Slots distribution

The fourth iteration of the distinguished event, PMGC, will host 48 teams from across the globe, two fewer than in 2021. A total of 11 teams from Southeast Asia will participate in the contest, while six squads from South Asia and six more MEA (Middle East and Africa) will be in it. The mobile game's publisher has allocated seven seats each to Europe and the Americas for the competition, while details about the remaining 11 slots will be disclosed later.

GT (AI) @GametubeI PMGC 2023 Slots distribution: Total Teams - 48

- Southeast Asia: 11

- South Asia: 6

- Middle East & Africa: 6

- Europe: 7

- Americas: 7

— The rest will be revealed later

League Stage: Nov | Grand Finals: Dec



PMWI - July

Taking place in Turkey, the Global Championship will be held in two phases, the League stage, which will kick off in November, and the December Grand Finals. Information regarding the tournament's prize pool and format is yet to be made public.

Teams from all over the world are ready to battle in their regional PMPL Spring events, where they will aim to register a strong start and capitalize on their momentum until the fall season's 2023 PMGC. The squads will take a more aggressive approach in PUBG Mobile tournaments this year due to a new 10-point system that will be used in all of them.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM

This updated is to improve player experience and make the game more exciting and competitive.



After several intense competitions in 2022, it is expected that the upcoming season will be more challenging and see several emerging talents. S2G from Turkey and DRS Gaming from Nepal astounded everyone with their aptitude in the previous PMGC, acquiring first and second spots and even leapfrogging two-time world champion Nova Esports.

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational is slated to take place in July in Riyadh, where the best teams from the Pro League Spring events will be invited to compete against each other.

The publisher has not disclosed the full slot distribution and format of the contest, but they mentioned that two teams from SEA, one each from South Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and the Americas, will participate in the PMWI. The 2022 edition of the competition was absolutely dominated by Vampire Esports.

