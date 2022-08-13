Vampire Esports crowned champion of PMWI 2022 Main Event

Thai team Vampire Esports lifted the crown of the PMWI 2022 Main Event after multiple incredible performances throughout the mega event. With a total of 220 accumulated 220 points in 18 matches, they will take home $500K in prize money.

The host country team, Falcons Esports, earned the second spot with 197 points, while Stalwart Esports claimed the third position with 180 points. Nigma Galaxy and DAMWON Gaming finished in fourth and fifth place respectively. India's Team SouL secured 11th place with 102 points after winning the final match of the day. Interestingly, Action from STE (Stalwart Esports) was named the MVP of the Main Event with a total of 37 kills.

PMWI 2022 Main Event overall standings

The top five teams have qualified for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

Virtual Gaming Squad claimed their first victory with five eliminations after winning a nail-biting fight against DAMWON Gaming. Stalwart Esports performed well and came in at second place with 14 finishes. With their consistent performances, they retained the pole position (156 points) in the overall standings. DAMWON Gaming and Vivo Keyd collected 15 and 14 points respectively, while Team SouL scored only four points in the first match.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Back2Back finally gained some momentum in the second match on the Miramar map and claimed a 13-kill Chicken Dinner, moving them up to 16th place in the overall standings. Vampire Esports, who had faltered yesterday, made an impressive comeback, securing second position. Table toppers Stalwart Esports scored only three points, while team SouL were eliminated earlier by TJB during the drop clash.

Team SouL has finished at 11th place (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Sanhok

With an admirable 10 eliminations, Vampire Esports won their second Chicken Dinner and jumped to second place in the overall rankings. Virtual Gaming and İstanbul Wildcats accumulated 20 and 12 points, respectively. Due to an unexpected zone shift, several teams were eliminated outside the circle. Match 3 saw Team SouL collecting a total of seven points.

Match 4 - Erangel

The fourth match featured thrilling fights between Vampire, Falcons, and Back2Back in the final circle. Vampire managed to clinch a back-to-back Chicken Dinner in dominating fashion with 13 frags, while Falcons claimed the second position with seven eliminations. Stalwart Esports displayed a poor performance, which caused a slump in the overall standings, while Team SouL picked up only two points.

52 Esports placed 18th position (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 5 - Miramar

Once again, Falcons impressed viewers with their spectacular performance, claiming victory with 12 kills. İstanbul Wildcats, on the other hand, maintained their consistent performance and obtained 22 points. DAMWON Gaming and Stalwart scored 13 and 12 points respectively, while SouL managed to procure only seven points.

After Match 5, Vampire Esports held the pole position with 198 points, while Falcons were only two points behind them in second place. Stalwart was in third position with 178 points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team SouL clinched their first Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations in the last match of the PMWI 2022 Main Event, while Back2Back and Vampire Esports managed to grab second and third place in the match.

