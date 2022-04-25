Vampire Esports wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Thailand Spring

The Grand Ginals of the PMPL 2022 Thailand Spring came to an end with Vampire Esports emerging as champions. The team entered the PUBG Mobile Esports scene in June 2021, with popular player Stoned on board. They finished fourth place in the PMPL 2021 Fall Finals.

Bacon Time, who signed ShirtyS and JQ ahead of the PMPL Spring, secured second place with 208 points while TEM Entertainment came third with 205 points. The top three teams have also secured their tickets for the South East Asia (SEA) Championship, while the 4th to 6th ranked teams will have to take part in the Play-ins.

Faze Clan secured sixth place in Thailand Finals(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Defending champions The Infinity had an average tournament as they finished 5th place with 195 points. Their star player, Noozy, was the second-best player in the finals. He was also the top fragger of all three weeks in the League Stage.

PMPL Thailand finals' overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

TonyK's extraordinary performance in the last match helped FaZe Clan make it to the top 6. His team was at 8th place ahead of the final match. 16-year-old TonyK was in great form throughout the tournament as he bagged the season MVP title with 127 eliminations and 27,090 damage.

Qualified teams for PMPL SEA Championship

1) Vampire Esports

2) Bacon Time

3) TEM

Play-Ins

4) Hail Esports

5) The Infinity

6) FaZe Clan

KOG fought till the very end but failed to qualify for the championship. E29 dropped seven places to finish 8th as they had miserable performances on Day 3.

MS Chonburi, who was the runner-up in the League Stage, collected 167 points in the finals despite getting 67 bonus points. Onyx and Valdus Esports finished in 12th and 13th place respectively. 47 Gaming was the only team who could not cross the three-digit mark and finished in 16th place with 84 points, which included 32 bonus points.

Individual awards

1) Season MVP: TonyK

2) Gunslinger: TonyK

3) Grenade Master: SchwepXz

4) Eagle eye: Jowker

5) Survivor: Essozip

6) Field medic: Megamind

Top 3 players from Thailand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

VPE SchwepXz was the top fragger in the finals with 38 finishes, followed by Noozy with 37 finishes. Morman took third place with 35 eliminations.

