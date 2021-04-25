PUBG Mobile: Faze Clan crowned PMPL Season 3 Thailand champions 

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand: Season 3 Finals came to an end today. After an exciting final day, Faze Clan emerged as the winners of the competition with 197 points to their name. The team were awarded the winners prize of $22,332.

Following them, in second place, was Valdus The Murder, who performed exceptionally well on the final day to secure 181 points. They were awarded the second place prize of $12,761. The Infinity finished third with a total of 179 points and won a total of $6,381.

Qualified teams for SEA Championship from PMPL TH S3 Finals

Faze Clan and The Infinity also qualified for the PMPL: SEA Championship. Valdus the Murder had earlier already qualified through the League Stage of the event.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals overall standings :

The final day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. The match was claimed by Bacon Time with 15 kills. The Infinity finished second with 11 kills . The third place went to E29 eSports Gaming who secured only a single frag

The second and third matches of the day were played on the Erangel and Miramar maps. The chicken dinner was secured by Valdus the Murder and Team RRQ with 13 and eight kills respectively.

The fourth and the fifth matches of the day played on Sanhok and Miramar saw Afterglow Gaming and Valdus the Murder securing chicken dinners. They did so with eight and 15 kills respectively.

In the sixth and final match, Valdus the Murder claimed their second chicken dinner with 11 kills asserting their dominance and jumping to the second place in an empathic fashion. Team Flash and Team RRQ finished in second and third.

OOzy was the MVP of PMPL Finals

OOzy from The Infinity was awarded the finals MVP. The player finished at the top of the kill leaderboard securing 36 kills while dealing an overall damage of 6818.

With finals over, the qualified teams will now shift focus towards the PMPL:SEA Championship. Top teams from the SouthEast Asia will compete in that tournament scheduled to be held next month.

