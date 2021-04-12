PUBG Mobile: Valdus The Murder crowned PMPL season 3 Thailand League stage champions

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand Spring 2021 Regular Season came to an end today. After three weeks of grueling play which saw all the competing teams and players giving their best performance for a spot in the finals. Today being the last day of the League Stage was a final chance for some teams to make a cut for the Top 16.

At the end of the day, Valdus the Murder emerged as the League winners with 403 points to their tally. Following them in second place was Power888KPS with 359 points. Third place in the League Stage went to The Infinity with 312 points

Valdus the Murder who had the most points in the third super weekend, also qualified for the PMPL: South East Asia Finals slated to held later.

Power88KPS and Bacon Time finished second and third in the final super-weekend with 131 and 104 points respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand League stage overall standings

The final day of the regular season started off with the first and the second matches being played on Sanhok and Erangel. Both of these matches were claimed by Power888KPS with 14 and 12 kills to their name respectively.

The third match of the day being played on Miramar was won by Valdus The Murder with eight kills. Following them in second place was Onyx Esport with six kills followed by Power888KPS with 10 kills.

The fourth and fifth matches played on Sanhok and Miramar were won by Purple Mood E-sport and QConfirm adding nine and 11 kills to their tallies respectively.

The final match of the day and the league was won by Team Flash with 11 kills to their tally. Bacon time finished second in this match adding 12 kills to their tally. QConfirm claimed third place in this match with five kills.

Top 5 MVP From PMPL League stage

In the overall kill leaderboards, Syx from Valdus the Murder took over SchwepXz from Power888KPS finishing with a total of 60 kills and 10309 damage. SchwepXz finished behind him with 55 kills and 11435 damage. The third place in the overall leaderboards was Oozy from The Infinity with 53 kills and 11303 damage.

Martin from Valdus the Murder was declared the MVP for PMPL Super Weekend 3.

The teams that unfortunately failed to qualify for the finals this season were Team Secret Jin (TSJ), MS Chonburi, King of Gamers Club (KOG) and Cluch Gamers

With the League Stages over and the Top 16 teams qualifying for the PMPL finals, it would be interesting to see which team clinches the ultimate title.