PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand: Teams, format, and schedule revealed

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3 is commencing on March 24th, concluding on April 25th. Thailand is one of the world's most competitive regions, and the tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 2,531,000 Baht (82,500 USD).

The League Stages will follow the same format as the World League's Weekdays, which will be the Qualifier Stage and Superweekends. It will be played over three weeks and conclude on April 11th, while the finals, which will have a prize pool of 1,675,500 Baht (55K USD), will be played from April 23rd to April 25th.

Groups for PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand groups

The top five teams from the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand were drawn into five different groups. The other 15 teams were picked via a random draw.

Group A

MS Chonburi (ex-Golden Cat)

Q Confirm (888 Garage Esports, PMCO Thailand 2021 Winner)

Sharper Esports

E29 Esports Gaming (Sicario Esports, PMCO Thailand 2021 2nd Runners-up)

Group B

Valdus The Murder

Onyx Esports

Purple Mood Esports

Clutch Gamers (Nitro Gaming, PMCO Thailand 2021 3rd Runners-up)

Group C

Team RRQ

Team Flash

The Myth Esports

The Infinity (ex-DayTrade Gaming)

Group D

Secret Jin

Bacon Time

Made in Thailand

Magic Esports

Group E

Faze Clan

King of Gamers Club

Power888 KPS

After Glow Gaming (Suicide Squad, PMCO Thailand 2021 1st Runners-up)

Format of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand

The 16 invited teams, along with four qualified teams from the PMCO Thailand 2021, are seeded into five groups of four teams each. Each group will fight the other on weekdays, i.e., Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, in a round-robin format.

After which, the top 16 teams will move to the Superweekend for that corresponding week. The Superweekend will be played on Saturday and Sunday and will have a weekly prize pool.

The remaining four teams will have to wait for the next week. Only the Superweekend points table will decide the league standings.

This is the third season of the Pro League in Thailand. Illuminate The Murder won the first season, while Team Secret Thailand (Secret Jin) clinched the second season.

A lot of changes took place in most organizations before the PMPL S3. The biggest of them was RRQ releasing four major players and announcing a new roster.

Bacon Time roped in ex RRQ players while Secret Jin added Rex from Team Secret Malaysia. FaZe Clan also added two new members to its roster.

It will be interesting to see whether the team can qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia (PMPL SEA) S3 tournament, or if they again falter at the last hurdle.