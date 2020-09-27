PUBG Mobile: Team Secret crowned PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals champions

The Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand came to a close with the conclusion of the third and final day today.

Team Secret TH maintained their domination to win the finals with 189 points. Following them closely in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand podium were RRQ Athena, with 172 points, and Goldencat, with 149 points.

Team Secret TH, winners of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals

Team Secret and RRQ qualified for the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 with their top two finishes. They will join PW888 KPS, who had already qualified by winning the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Regular Season.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals overall standings

Closely-fought last day at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals

Team Secret claimed the first match of Day 3, on Erangel, with 16 kills. The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Team Faze with 14 kills.

The third and fourth matches, played on Sanhok and Vikendi, respectively, were clinched by Valdus The Murder with 12 and four kills each. These back to back Chicken Dinners helped Valdus to climb up to a respectable seventh position in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall table.

The fifth and final game of the day, played on Erangel, was notched up by RRQ with 15 kills. This win was crucial in helping the team jump up to the second spot and qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2.

RRQ Athena, runners-up at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals

RRQ showed great composure heading into the final game, in which they were lagging behind Goldencat by two points. The side saved its best for last, however, and ended up wiping the eventual third-placed team off the floor and in the process finishing in the top two of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand.