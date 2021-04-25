PUBG New State (Mobile) vs PUBG Mobile: 3 major differences players should know about

Battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile have found immense success on mobile platforms, and their popularity stems from the sheer volume amassed by the titles.

Krafton Inc has introduced their new title into the fray of battle royale titles - PUBG New State. Players were delighted after the announcement, and the pre-registrations have already commenced on the Play Store.

Players were quick to compare it with the PUBG Mobile global version. However, there are slight differences between the two battle royale titles.

PUBG New State (Mobile) vs PUBG Mobile: Differences

#1 Futuristic backdrop

We hear you and know that you would love to know more about the game and prepared a few in-game screenshots to share with all of you!#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/gQG7p5myBb — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 3, 2021

PUBG New State is a battle royale title with a futuristic backdrop and is set a few decades after PUBG, 2051. The players will be parachuting on a brand-new battleground – Troi, a city that has been pushed into an era of darkness.

Unlike the PUBG Mobile global version, players have numerous ultra-modern firearms to fend off their foes.

The game’s description on the Google Play Store reads:

“Unique mechanics introduced in PUBG: NEW STATE includes dodging, drone calls, and support request.”

#2 Weapons customization

(Image via PUBG: New State / Google Play Store)

Players will be able to make their weapons in PUBG New State using the customization kit. These kits can transform and buff up the weapons in numerous ways, including performance, fire mode, and more.

This feature is not available in PUBG Mobile global version, though it has an element of attachments. In theory, it appears to be slightly different from weapon customization.

#3 Maps and Next-gen survival features

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

PUBG New State will be a completely new open-world battleground. Troi is an 8x8 km open world. Users can move around it using various new vehicles, like bikes, buggy, and few cars on display in the game’s trailer.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile features maps of numerous sizes, with Erangel and Miramar being 8x8 km, Vikendi 6x6, Sanhok 4x4. The two latest additions, Livik and Karakin, have an area of 2x2 km.

Besides this, the upcoming title will feature combat rolls, drones, futuristic ballistic shields, and more. Meanwhile, such features aren’t available in the PUBG Mobile Global version.

Note: Since PUBG New State is yet to be. Therefore, all the details used in the article have been sourced from the press release and the game’s trailer.

