PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta global version (2021): APK download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was released earlier this month. It has a series of new features, including exciting content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

It is crucial to note that players require an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access the beta servers. This has been done to reduce violations in the beta version of the game.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version using an APK file. This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how they can do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version: All you need to know about the game

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta global version (2021)

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version’s APK file. The download link for the APK file is provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file is 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will depend based on the player's choice. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, players should enable the "Install from Unknown" source option if not done previously. They can then locate and install the APK file.

Choose the required resource pack

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players can open the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta and select the desired resource pack.

Step 4: When the in-game patches are done, a dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Advertisement

Enter Invitation Code in the text field

Step 5: After entering the Invitation Code, players should tap on the yellow button. They will now be able to enjoy the 1.4 beta of PUBG Mobile.

If players face an error stating that there is a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps stated above again.

Also read: What is PUBG Mobile India, and how is it expected to be different from PUBG Mobile global version?