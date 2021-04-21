What is PUBG Mobile India, and how is it expected to be different from PUBG Mobile global version?

The year 2020 was full of ups and downs for the Indian PUBG Mobile users. Their beloved game was among the list of 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over data and privacy concerns.

The surprising move left the battle royale game's fans and players disheartened. And since then, they have been waiting for the revival of PUBG Mobile in India.

In November, a beacon of hope emerged for them as Krafton Inc. announced a region-specific version of the game, i.e., PUBG Mobile India. They also released teasers on their social media handles featuring famous figures such as Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

This article shares insights on the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, along with the changes that will be incorporated into the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

What is PUBG Mobile India, and what are the announced changes?

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India is a region-specific version of the battle royale title, specifically developed to cater to users in India. In a press release, Krafton disclosed that the privacy of the users would be their utmost priority.

The announcement also stated the following:

"In order to reflect the needs and preferences of Indian users and to create a healthy gameplay environment and culture, game contents will be greatly improved. The background of Battleground Mobile India is set as a virtual simulation training ground, character costumes are automatically installed, and the bloodstain effect is changed to green, minimizing the impact on the play experience and reorganizing some contents according to the locality. In addition, a playtime limit function will be added for the healthy use of the game for teenagers."

As stated above, the Indian version of the game will be having numerous changes compared to that of the global variant. The changes are as follows:

Hit Effect will be locked to green

Advertisement

Default character clothing – The characters in PUBG Mobile India will be fully clothed, and users wouldn’t be able to undress them.

– The characters in PUBG Mobile India will be fully clothed, and users wouldn’t be able to undress them. Feature to limit the playtime – A unique feature to limit the playtime will also be introduced. This move has been made to promote healthy gaming habits among the younger audience. The PUBG Mobile global version has fewer restrictions, but they would likely become stricter.

– A unique feature to limit the playtime will also be introduced. This move has been made to promote healthy gaming habits among the younger audience. The PUBG Mobile global version has fewer restrictions, but they would likely become stricter. Green Hit Effect – To show the virtual nature of the game, the Hit Effect will be locked to the green color. Meanwhile, in the global version, users will be able to change the colors.

Also read: Krafton focussing on PUBG Mobile India comeback, no pre-registration plans for PUBG: New State (Exclusive)

The South Korean company also mentioned that they would be boldly investing in conducting an exclusive esports league. Moreover, Krafton announced an investment of $100 million for promoting video games, esports, IT, and entertainment industries in India.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the game's release date. Hence, users are still waiting.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 3 major differences players should know about