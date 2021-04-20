PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was released recently, giving players an opportunity to try out several new features in the game, including content related to the much-hyped Godzilla vs Kong collaboration. As usual, an Activation Code/Binding Code is required to access the beta version.

Players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version on their Android devices using the APK file available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta version

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version:

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. They can use the link provided above to do so.

The size of the APK file is about 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary based on the player’s choice. Players must ensure that their devices have enough free storage space before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, players should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option on their device and install the APK.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, they can open the game and select the required resource pack.

Select the required resource pack

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are done, players can tap on the "Guest" button. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: Players should enter the Invitation Code in the text field to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

Enter the Invitation Code

If players encounter an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Features

Check out the video given below to learn more about the features of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

