PUBG Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 3 major differences players should know about

In September 2020, India's MeitY banned 118 applications that included the names of PUBG Mobile and its lighter variant, i.e., PUBG Mobile Lite. The move left Indian fans of the game astonished and heartbroken.

A ray of hope emerged as Krafton announced a special region-specific version - 'PUBG Mobile India.' In the announcement, they disclosed certain changes that are set to be made to the Indian variant.

This article lists the three differences that the players need to know between PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 3 differences

The official press release stated the following:

"Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players."

The following are the differences between PUBG Mobile India and the global version of the title that players should know about:

#1 Default character clothing

Characters will be fully clothed (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

All the characters in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be fully clothed, and users will not be able to remove their outfits in the game. However, they might be able to change between the various costumes and more.

#2 Hit Effect locked to green

Hit Effect will be locked to green

According to the official press release by Krafton, the hit effect would be locked to the green color in PUBG Mobile India Mobile. Meanwhile, in the global version, users have an option to change the colors.

This alternative will take place to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

#3 Feature to restrict playtime

Health Reminder in the global version (Image via Mobile Ji / YouTube)

Lastly, the PUBG Mobile's Indian variant will have a unique feature restricting game time. This has been done to promote healthy gameplay habits amongst younger users. The global version of the game has certain restrictions, but they are expected to become stricter.

Apart from this, Krafton also mentioned that the players' privacy is the top priority in the Indian version. The deal with Microsoft Azure was previously made by the South Korean company to host a wide array of its titles, ensuring privacy and data security.

In the press release, Krafton also mentioned their plans to invest boldly in an exclusive Esports league. This could lead to the massive growth of Esports in India.

