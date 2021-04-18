PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users with new features

The developers recently released PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. This version incorporates several new features that players can test. However, to access the beta, users must have an Invitation Code/Binding Code obtainable via the global version of the game.

The latest iteration of the PUBG Mobile beta can be downloaded by users using the APK file. This article lists the features of the new version and provides a step-by-step guide on how users can install the 1.4 beta.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update via APK file

Follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: First, download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file. Do so using the link provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here

The size of the APK is around 606 MB, whereas that of the resource pack is based on the option that the users choose. Henceforth, players need to have adequate storage space available.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install the APK file on the devices.

Choose the resource pack

Step 3: Upon completing the installation process, open the game and select the desired resource pack.

Players have to enter the Invitation Code

Step 4: After the in-game patches come to an end, tap on the guest option. A dialogue box will pop up asking for the Invitation Code.

Note: Invitation Code is necessary for the players to be admitted into the beta version.

Step 5: Paste the code into the text field and click on the yellow button present below. Players will then be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their Android devices.

Features

Godzilla Theme

In the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta, there is various content related to Godzilla vs Kong. The features include:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans

Apex Supply Camp

PvE mob settlements

Electromagnetic Scanner

Moreover, there is a new Arena map present in it. Users can tap here to read the detailed features of the beta version.

