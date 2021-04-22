PUBG Mobile Indian version: All you need to know about the game

Back in September last year, PUBG Mobile was banned in India alongside 117 other applications for security and privacy issues.

A press release by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated:

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.”

Shortly after the ban, Krafton Inc announced an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, much to the delight of fans in the country.

The announcement was made back in November. An official website for the game was also unveiled.

Several teasers featuring prominent PUBG Mobile figures such as Dynamo, Jonathan and Kronten were later released on the official social media handles of the game.

This article takes a look at all the details about the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile India

In their announcement, Krafton stated that the privacy of players would be their main priority when it comes to PUBG Mobile India. A deal was later made with Microsoft’s cloud computing service, Azure, to ensure a secure gaming experience.

In addition, Krafton revealed that they would be investing in an exclusive esports league for the Indian region. The South Korean company also announced its plans to invest $100 million in the Indian video games, esports and IT industries.

Changes

Green hit effect in PUBG Mobile

The following changes will be made to the Indian version of PUBG Mobile as per the official announcement:

#1 Default clothed character – All characters in PUBG Mobile India will automatically begin fully dressed, and users will not be able to undress them.

#2 Feature to limit the playtime – A playtime limit function will be present in the game to ensure healthy gaming habits for the younger audience.

#3 Green Hit effect – The hit effect will be locked to green to highlight the virtual nature of the game. In the global version of PUBG Mobile, players were able to change the color of the hit effect.

It has been over five months since the PUBG Mobile India announcement was made, but no concrete release date has been set by the developers.

