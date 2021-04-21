PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update for Season 23: APK download link for worldwide users

The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was recently rolled out. Players can download it from the Google Play Store. They can also use the APK file available on the official website of the game to download it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 release date, leaked WP rewards, and more

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update for Season 23 using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the APK file:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players must visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite official website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, players must click on the 'APK Download' option. The download for the 0.21.0 version APK file will soon begin.

Note: The size of the file is around 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have an adequate amount of storage available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the download process is complete, players should install the file. However, they must enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if they haven't done it previously.

Step 4: After the installation is done, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices and enjoy the latest 0.21.0 version.

If the player encounters an error message stating there was an error parsing the package, they can try to re-download the APK file and follow the steps that have been provided above again.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game provides a better battle royale experience on low-end devices?