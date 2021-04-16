PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 release date, leaked WP rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite was released by PUBG Mobile developers to cater to players with low-end devices. The game has reduced graphics, lobby size, and more to provide a smoother battle royale experience on cheaper smartphones.

Winner Pass or WP is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite through which players can procure exclusive items.

A new WP is introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite every month. Season 23 Winner Pass is currently underway.

This article looks at the release date of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24, the leaked WP rewards, and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24: All you need to know

Release date

Season 23 Ends on April 30

As mentioned earlier, a new Winner Pass is made available in PUBG Mobile Lite every month. The current pass is set to come to an end on April 30. After it ends, the WP section will get locked, and players will not be able to obtain any rewards.

The next PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 24 will begin on May 1, 2021, at around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

Cost

Price of the Winner Pass

In PUBG Mobile Lite, the Winner Pass has two paid variants called the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. Players can purchase them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked WP rewards

Here are a few of the rewards that might make their way into PUBG Mobile Lite in the new season:

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

Players can check out the following video to know more about the leaked Season 24 Winner Pass rewards:

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade their Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players should open PUBG Mobile Lite and click the ‘WP’ icon present on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will appear. Players should tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: They can then select the preferred paid version of the Winner Pass and press the button below it.

