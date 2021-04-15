PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

After PUBG Mobile's success, the game’s developer launched a toned-down version, PUBG Mobile Lite, primarily catering to users on low-end devices. The game uses Unreal Engine 4 and offers an exciting Battle Royale experience, requiring roughly 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released a few days back, and players can update to the latest version directly from the Google Play Store or manually download it using the APK file from the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game provides a better battle royale experience on low-end devices?

Step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the APK file from the official website.

Step 1: They are first required to visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website here.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file's size is around 610 MB, and so users must see that they have adequate storage on their devices before going ahead with the download.

Advertisement

Step 2: Next, users must download the APK file by tapping on the 'APK Download' button.

Step 3: After the file has been downloaded, they can locate and install it. However, before installation, players must toggle on the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been enabled by them previously.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, they can enjoy playing the game's latest version.

If players encounter an error stating, "There was an error parsing the package," they will have to redownload the APK file from the link provided above and follow the same steps.

Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳



Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can! pic.twitter.com/iNVMN6U54X — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 9, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021