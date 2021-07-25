Valdus Esports crowned PUBG Mobile World Invitational East champions

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational East finally came to its conclusion. Valdus Esports from Thailand were crowned champions.

The four-day tournament began on July 22nd, and Valdus Esports maintained their lead from the start. They accumulated 287 points with the help of 120 frags. Natus Vincere, who was dominating the game from day 3 on, came in second with 224 points. However, they had the highest number of kills in the tournament, a whopping 128. D'Xavier from Vietnam surprised everyone with their performance as they settled for third place with 186 points. Bigetron Red Aliens, who were having an average tournament, bounced back in the final day and jumped four spots to finish in fifth place.

Martin

The MVP award was given to Valdus Martin for his 400 average damage and two average frags per match.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East Charity Prize Pool distribution

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East Day 4 :

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East overall standings

The first and fourth matches of the day played on Erangel and Miramar were won by Indonesian giant Bigetron Red Aliens with eight and 11 frags respectively. Finally, they got their mojo back on the final day and accumulated the most points.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East overall standings

The second match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, was won by Valdus Esports with 10 kills. Bigetron were eliminated early but they managed to grab seven frag points.

The third match of the day, played again on Erangel, was won by Natus Vincere with 12 kills. I8 Esports from Pakistan secured second place with eight frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was claimed by South Asian giant DRS Gaming with 12 frags. Yalla Esports secured second place with 10 kills in the match.

Gamer's Without Borders organized PMWI, a 3 Million USD charity event. The prize pool will be used to distribute the vaccine to underdeveloped countries. The grants will go to Unicef, International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, Gavi and King Salman Relief.

Edited by Gautham Balaji