PUBG Mobile World Invitational East: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, viewer rewards, and more

A few days ago, in collaboration with Gamers without Borders, Tencent announced the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, a charity event featuring a $3 million prize pool.

The event is scheduled from July 22nd to July 25th.

PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL is coming to action from July 22nd to 25th！



32 teams will be divided to compete in #PMWI East & #PMWI West to determine the champion.



Powered by @gwbps with 3 million USD charity pool! Official smart phone partner @OnePlus & Media Partner @NimoTV pic.twitter.com/dFUWM1BfwO — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 9, 2021

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational will be an online affair, and the Eastern and Western worlds will compete separately in the online-only mode. A total of 32 teams (16 from each region) will battle it out for ultimate glory.

As the representing teams of #PMWI East & #PMWI West are gearing up for the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!



Here is how the #PMWI2021 format is prepared from July 22-25:

🕚PMWI East goes live at 10am (GMT+ 0)

🕞PMWI West goes live at 2:30pm (GMT+ 0)#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE pic.twitter.com/ynZWIpqelR — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

Schedule of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational

In this year's East region competition, sixteen teams will compete from different countries. In total, 20 matches will be played over three classic maps of the title, with five games played daily. The $1.5 million prize pool of the east region will be donated to charities.

Each team will receive $5000 as a participation fee.

Where to watch and viewers rewards

The tournament will be broadcasted live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube/Facebook/Twitch and Nimo TV from 3:30 PM IST.

Multiple languages has been prepared for The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!



Event goes live from July 22-25:#PMWI East at 10am (GMT+0)#PMWI West at 2:30pm (GMT+0)



📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg

📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1

📺https://t.co/VZYnrIgjoM pic.twitter.com/08iRlBsHvm — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

Fans tuning in the broadcast will receive a free, permanent in-game outfit.

Invited teams for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East

Team Myths (Algeria) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) Team REJECT (Japan) NASR Esports (Jordan) Geek Fam (Malaysia) ZEUS Esports (Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Stalwart Esports (Pakistan) BlackList International (Philippines) Natus Vincere (Russia) Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia) DRS Gaming (South Korea) Valdus Esports (Thailand) Fanatic Zombies (United Arab Emirates) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

Fan favorites Bigetron RA will take on EMEA champion Natus Vincere, PMPL Vietnam champion D'Xavier, and PMPL Thailand runner-up Valdus The Murder. On the other hand, Zeus Esports from Mongolia will meet arch-nemeses DRS Gaming once again.

Gamers without Borders is one of the most significant charity esports events to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to run from June 7th to August 8th and will feature CS: GO, Fortnite, Dota 2, MLBB, and PUBG Mobile, among other games.

A $10 million charity prize has been explicitly provided to cover COVID-19 vaccinations for the most vulnerable.

