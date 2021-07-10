PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Participating countries and teams revealed 

PUBG Mobile Esports has been continuously growing ever since its inception. These tournaments, which offer handsome prize pools, help the players and teams to showcase their talent on a large platform.

The latest among the long list of PUBG Mobile Global Tournaments announced is the charity event PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The recently announced event has a whopping USD 3 Million charity prize pool and will feature 32 teams from the Eastern and Western regions battling separately among each other.

The tournament will be a four-day affair starting from the 22nd of July and ending on the 25th of July 2021.

Officials today unveiled the participating countries and teams through their social media handles. The teams are as follows:

Invited teams for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East

1.) Team Myths (Algeria)

2) A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

3.) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)

4.) Team REJECT (Japan)

5.) NASR Esports (Jordan)

6.) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

7.) ZEUS Esports (Mongolia)

8.) DRS Gaming (Nepal)

9.) Stalwart Esports (Pakistan)

10.) BlackList International (Philippines)

11.) Natus Vincere (Russia)

12) Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia)

13.) DS Gaming (South Korea)

14.) Valdus Esports (Thailand)

15.) Fanatic Zombies (United Arab Emirates)

16.) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

Invited teams for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West

1.) 19 Esports (Canada)

2.) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

3.) Chivas Esports (Mexico)

4.) Team Destiny (Germany)

5.) Ghost Gaming (U.S.A)

6.) Team GODSENT (Ukraine)

7.) GUNZ Esport (Iraq)

8.) Konina Power (Kazakhstan)

9.) Lakonostra MVP (United Kingdom)

10.) Next Rüya Gaming (Turkey)

11.) Team QLASH (France)

12.) RAAD Esports (Egypt)

13.) RTG Esports (Morocco)

14.) Team ONYX (Georgia)

15.) Team Queso (Argentina)

16.) UDR Killers (Spain)

Each of these teams is vying for a coveted prize alongside chasing glory in PUBG Mobile. Brimming with tactical nous and potential, all of these sides are sure to put on a grand show.

With all these strong teams from around the world, the competition will be great to witness and the tournament will prove to be a lip-smacking affair for the fans.

