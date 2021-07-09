PUBG Mobile announces World Invitational with $3 million charity prize pool, official schedule revealed

PUBG Mobile has been growing at a rapid pace ever since its inception. The title has already broken numerous records both in terms of revenue and downloads. The esports scene of the title is booming as well, with tournaments all around the world drawing in millions of viewers.

With the growth of esports in PUBG Mobile, many organizers and sponsors are bringing new tournaments with huge prize pools, allowing the players and teams to showcase their talent at the highest stages.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021

The latest among the many who have collaborated with PUBG Mobile are Gamers without Borders. This time, these two powerhouses are organizing a mega charity event called the PUBG Mobile World Invitational with a huge charity prize pool of 3 million USD.

The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL will be in action from July 22 to 25! IT'S TIME TO #OWNTHECIRCLE



Powered by @gwbps with 3 million USD charity pool! Official smart phone partner @Oneplus & media partner @NimoTVglobal.



Stay tuned for more updates! #PUBGMOBILE #PMWI #PMWI2021 pic.twitter.com/CS3ANAfzIo — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 9, 2021

The tournament will be held from the 22 July to 25 July, 2021. It will feature top teams from all around the world. It would be intriguing to see which teams will be invited for this mega event.

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus has been roped in as the Official Smartphone Partner for the event, while NimoTV will serve as the Streaming Partner.

Gamers Without Borders had organized a similar event last year with a charity prize pool of around 1.5 million USD. The event was organized in two regions, namely EMEA and South Asia. Proceeds from that event were donated to various NGO's and organizations for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godlike Esports from South Asia and Team 1218 from the EMEA region respectively won the tournament.

Players from all the top teams around the world will be excited and gearing up for the event. It would be interesting to see if any Indian teams are invited to the event, given the ban on PUBG Mobile in India and the fact that the Indian game Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn't support cross-play.

Edited by Ashish Yadav