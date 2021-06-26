GodLike Esports releases its PUBG Mobile/BGMI roster

With the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) just around the corner, esports organizations in the country are looking to get their rosters set up and make any necessary changes.

The esports aspect of BGMI looks quite promising, as according to various statements by Krafton, heavy investment into the Indian competitive scene looks to be a certainty.

What's next for GodLike Esports in the BGMI scene?

In a surprising turn of events today, popular Indian esports organization, GodLike Esports, released their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster. The roster included stars and veteran players from the Indian BGMI scene. The players released were:

1.) Smokie (Shekhar Patil)

2.) Aladin (Taha Khamkar)

3.) Rayed (Syed Shah)

In dedicated posts on their social media platforms, GodLike said that they had to let go of the roster due to some unforeseen circumstances and wished luck to the players for their future endeavors.

The organization also expressed its gratitude towards the players for sticking with the org through thick and thin. GodLike also assured their fans that they were dedicated to the ambitious goal of becoming the number one Indian organization and that they will come back stronger than before.

Earlier, after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Hastar, a former player for GodLike, had announced his retirement, citing his desire to focus on content creation.

The roster under GodLike's banner had performed extremely well, winning numerous minor tournaments. However, the team was unable to compete as a unit in any major tournaments due to the blockage of PUBG Mobile in India.

It will be interesting to see which organization these players end up at. With the trio currently in red hot form, the demand for Smokie, Rayed, and Aladin in the Indian BGMI esports scene will certainly be sky-high.

Another interesting element to look forward to will be the new BGMI roster of GodLike. The organization will be looking for a stacked roster to fill the shoes of their former team - the skills and game sense of which will be hard to match.

GodLike Esports is an Indian esports organization formed in 2018. It is owned by popular PUBG Mobile player and streamer Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude.

